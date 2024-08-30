Kareena Kapoor keeps it classic in white shirt, denim jeans, and Rs 99,754 Loewe crossbody bag as she enjoys brunch with her girl gang

Kareena Kapoor enjoyed a fun-filled brunch date with her fabulous friends: Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawala, and renowned designer Manish Malhotra. Kareena turned heads with her stunning outfit, which featured a white shirt and denim jeans while keeping the vibe effortlessly glamorous. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Kareena Kapoor kept things sleek and sophisticated in a white button shirt adorned with delicate stripes. The shirt has a sharp collar and full sleeves whose cuffs are fastened by buttons. Thanks to the striped design, it provides some texture and enables one to wear it for both casual and formal events.

The actress wore straight, wide-legged denim jeans with that shirt. This gave her a more relaxed appearance that contrasted with the shirt’s casual look but kept it neat as well. The jeans' wide-leg silhouette complemented Kareena’s frame, offering a flattering and comfortable fit.

The Jab We Met actress combined the outfit with some stylish accessories. She carried a Loewe crossbody raffia bag, priced at Rs 99,754. The bag added a high-end touch to her outfit. To add some more contrast, she added brown pointed-toe heels to her look, which made her outfit look balanced. Kareena’s sunglasses were equally stylish, rounding off her ensemble.

Her makeup choices were thoughtfully curated to compliment her outfit. She opted for a bold red lip, and true to her signature style, the actress opted for a fresh-faced makeup look. Her complexion was radiant, with subtly blushed cheeks, ensuring the focus remained on her bold lip. For hairstyle, she chose a neat bun, which completed her look.

Kareena was accompanied by her sister Karisma Kapoor who was dressed in a classic blue button-down shirt. The relaxed fit of the shirt made it a comfortable choice. She paired the shirt with loose-fitted black pants, giving her outfit a stylish approach. Her accessories completed her outfit perfectly, and they included a pair of black ballet flats, sunglasses, and golden hoops to add a bit of shine. With minimal make-up and her hair tied in a top bun, she finished her look.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora went for a classy outfit that is part modern and part classy. She wore a cropped shirt by Loewe alongside black pants from the same brand, which all matched very well. A white purse, white kicks, and sunglasses were some pieces of jewelry that added to the whole look, making it look casual yet classy at the same time. Her clothing style was characterized by its striking contrast of fashionable luxury with effortlessly chic.

Kareena and her girl gang surely served effortless style with their unique fashion sense while enjoying a fun-filled brunch together. A whole lot of fashion, friends, and fun summed up the mood of the day!

