Brocade lehenga and ethnic suit: 4 times B-town divas slayed timeless trend, making it 10/10 for Diwali and Wedding season

Brocade fabric, often used in traditional wear, is known for its rich texture and intricate designs, featuring vibrant colors, perfect to add festive vibes. Because of their stunning appearances, these brocade lehengas and ethnic suits are often chosen for wedding occasions and Diwali parties. Even after years, B-town actresses are not tired of embracing this trend with fresh twists.

Top actresses like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Aditi Rao Hydari surely love this trend. They are often seen making gorgeous appearances in these lehengas and styling them up with statement jewelry. Whether it’s a Diwali party or a wedding function, these actresses perfectly rock this evergreen brocade trend, making it a must-have for festive seasons. Let’s check out these looks.

1. Alia Bhatt in green lehenga

The Jigra actress Alia Bhatt rocked her traditional look by wearing a lime green color brocade fabric lehenga. The beautiful lehenga features intricate detailing and colorful patterns with red, blue and yellow, giving the perfect festive feel. The gorgeous actress paired her lehenga with a mid-length sleeve blouse with a simple green color in the front and print on the sleeves.

To complement her outfit, the actress opted for long statement earrings, keeping it minimalist and stunning. Keeping hair away from her face, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress went for a bun hairstyle and elevated her beauty with smokey eyes, and subtle lipstick. For a traditional touch, the actress completed her outfit with a bindi.

If you love this outfit, then you can also style up this lehenga with round earrings, and a statement choker, perfect to keep it classy and elegant for your Diwali party.

2. Aditi Rao Hydari slayed pink lehenga

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Banarasi silk brocade fabric look is all about elegance and grace. The Heeramandi actress was seen wearing a pink lehenga with intricate detailing, perfect for adding some playful vibe on laid-back days. The gorgeous look features a long kurta with mid-length sleeves paired perfectly with the same print bottom and a dupatta.

Known for her minimalist style, the actress opted for low-key jewelry with a simple choker and rings. For an effortless touch, Aditi completed her look with a round bindi and subtle lipstick.

If you’re planning to wear this outfit at a wedding or a Diwali party, then you can consider styling it with stud earrings and a choker or opt for hanging earrings.

3. Kiara Advani nailed orange lehenga look

Perfect for festive occasions, Kiara Advani opted for a gorgeous and vibrant orange brocade lehenga. This show-stopping lehenga features colorful patterns in blue and yellow and intricate detailing, adding that extra factor to the look. To keep her look stylish, the Shershaah actress opted for an off-shoulder, fitted blouse and kept her dupatta wrapped around the waist, and hand.

For an elegant touch, the actress paired her outfit with golden hanging earrings, letting her blouse be the centre point. Moreover, she rocked her hairstyle with half-tied hair which perfectly complemented her whole outfit. For a cool vibe, the actress opted for the same color oversized sunglasses and added a desi touch with a silver bindi.

Willing to turn the heads at wedding occasions? Then this outfit can be the right pick for you.

4. Aditi Rao Hydari in dark blue lehenga

Exude traditional charm like Aditi Rao Hydari, who donned a rich velvet off-shoulder blouse with deep blue brocade lehenga. The off-shoulder pattern adds a perfect modern twist to this evergreen trend. The actress paired her flowy lehenga with a statement choker.

For a minimalist touch, Bibbojaan went for a low-bun hairstyle, leaving a few strands loose. If you’re someone who would love to style this lehenga with jewelry, then you can opt for hanging earrings, heavy necklaces and rings. Moreover, you can elevate your natural beauty with subtle lipstick and smokey eyes, adding perfect festive and wedding vibes to your look.

What are you waiting for? As Diwali is around the corner it’s time to style this evergreen trend in your own unique way.

How would you like to style these outfits? Let us know in the comments below.

