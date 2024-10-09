Aditi Rao Hydari is a fashion queen who never disappoints her fans—whether through her acting skills or her fashion sense. Her latest orange and yellow look is no exception. She opted for a classic pantsuit with a printed blazer and a fitted yellow tube top that gave us major fashion goals, and we’re totally taking notes.

So, what are we even waiting for? Why don’t we just zoom right in and have a detailed glance at the Heeramandi actress’ latest formal look for some Aditi Rao Hydari-approved formal and fierce fashion inspiration?

Aditi Rao Hydari’s classy outfit featured a formal orange pantsuit that suited the actress perfectly. She also wore a contrasting yellow tube top with a fitted silhouette that hugged her curves in all the right places, while the fiery neckline elevated the look. We also loved how it helped the diva flaunt her oh-so-toned frame. This was layered with a printed full-sleeved blazer that looked all things fierce and formal.

Further, the outfit featured high-waisted and floor-length matching pants with a rather wide-legged silhouette. The classy picks also had a beautifully flared twist at the edges, making the whole outfit look just all kinds of amazing. This formal yet fabulous look served a very versatile vibe, making it just perfect for a date night with your bae, lunch with your BFFs, or even an essential meeting at work—We adore the style!

The Orange Is An Island Bermuda blazer, paired with Orange Is A Lemon Set trousers from The Little Black Blow, made for the trendiest outfit. She further completed her elegant look with contrasting white sneakers. These comfortable shoes gave a sporty and well-thought-out appeal to her ensemble, and we’re super impressed by the Gen-Z-approved move.

Aditi chose a simple Gen-Z-approved wristwatch with classy rings on her fingers. She also added a luxe twist to her vibrant and formal look with a classy Louis Vuitton Multi Pochette Accessoires sling bag, worth Rs. 2,38,000, and we live the vibe.

Talking about her makeup game, Hydari opted for a radiant base and added color to her face with a rosy blush. She wore a shiny pink lip tint to further enhance the appeal of her look. This simple yet stunning makeup look helped her enhance her natural beauty and flaunt her inner glow with a simply beautiful smile.

Aditi’s silky and luscious tresses were parted in the middle and left open, styled into a sleek and straight high bun hairstyle. This easily manageable hairdo framed her face, while also making it clearly visible. Giving a rather polished finish to her simply stylish and vibrant ensemble.

So, what did you think of Aditi Rao Hydari’s orange pantsuit look? Are you feeling inspired to slay the formal way? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

