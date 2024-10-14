LFW 2024: Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala take runway by storm as showstoppers

The LFW 2024 opened up in true Bollywood style, with the fashion ramp looking like it was on fire. Well, this season, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sobhita Dhulipala were the showstoppers for four different designers, and boy, they didn’t just walk the ramp; they rocked it! This is how these divas wowed us with their stunning costumes and left us all speechless.

Aditi Rao Hydari for Tarun Tahiliani

Aditi Rao Hydari walked for Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week 2024, and she ruled the runway in a blue pleated off-shoulder gown. Its flowing elegance paired with a black harness belt gave the dress a radical twist.

Skipping jewelry, Aditi Rao Hydari let her natural beauty shine with minimal make-up featuring brown lips, blushed cheeks, and sleek eyeliner. The actress’ textured ponytail struck a balance between edgy and regal. Not just that, Aditi delivered a show-stopping moment that won’t be forgotten anytime soon!

Sobhita Dhulipala for Punit Balana

Sobhita Dhulipala dazzled in a wine-toned lehenga from the shelves of Punit Balana’s collection. It featured a golden sequin-embroidered bralette, a flared skirt with subtle mirror work, and an embellished organza dupatta. Sobhita Dhulipala accessorized her look with a silver Kundan choker and statement earrings. Her make-up included smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheeks blended with blush, and nude glossy lips. With her long, straight hair parted and cascading down the center, she completed her stunning appearance.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor for Kalki fashion

Shraddha Kapoor turned showstopper for Kalki Fashion in a stunning pastel pink lehenga set that featured a half-sleeved blouse with a sweetheart neckline, perfectly accentuating her frame. The blouse was adorned with silver and pink embroidery with cross detail on the waist and pink tassel details on the sleeves, which added a unique touch. The designer’s signature craftsmanship was evident in the heavily embroidered skirt. She finished her look by draping a matching dupatta on her arms.

Shraddha accessorized her attire with a sleek necklace and earrings. She decided to go with minimal make-up that highlighted her glossy lips, blushed cheeks, and bronze eyeshadow while her long hair flowed in soft waves.

Ananya Panday for Rohit Bal

Ananya Panday dazzled in a contemporary lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 for Rohit Bal. Her ensemble featured a black velvet embellished skirt with large red roses, which she paired with a similar short bralette blouse that had a cape-style jacket.

Advertisement

The roses on the skirt were arranged in a grid pattern with golden embroidered borders, which added a touch of bling. She opted for classic make-up with winged eyeliner, a sweep of kohl on the eyes, blushed cheeks, red lips, highlighted cheeks, and hair tied in a bun. Completing her style were a pair of round drop stud earrings and a similar cuff bracelet, which featured a fusion of ethnic and contemporary designs.

LFW 2024 is serving us serious inspiration, thanks to these queens. We loved all the looks, but do let us know in the comments who ruled the runway best.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s look in a leather skirt and floral top has us saying, “Flower nahi, fire hai...”