Celebrity-inspired workwear fits to slay at meeting room and dinner table

When it comes to fashion, versatility is important, but what if you have to head on for an evening plan and don't have time to get ready? Well, then it’s time to take some fashion inspiration from your favorite Bollywood divas who have aced the art of turning formal outfits into party ensembles!

Their stunning styles look good not only in the meeting room but also at the dinner table. In this style guide, we’ve got you five best celebrity looks that are just perfect for a smooth transition from workplace to evening plans. So, let’s dive into it!

1. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s blazer look is the ultimate example of a versatile pick. She served boss energy vibes in a tailored blazer paired with black inner and wide-leg pants. This minimal yet impactful look proves that sometimes formal outfits can be perfect date night attire as well.

For accessories, she chose golden accent hoop earrings, which went perfectly with her attire. The actress decided to flaunt her natural beauty with a soft base, pink blush, and soft pink lipstick, perfect to let the outfit steal the spotlight.

2. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor definitely gave us the style inspiration we all need! She stepped out, giving bossy vibes in an oversized grayish pantsuit, making it the perfect choice for both office and dressed-up evening. Pulling the whole look together, Khushi layered her oversized blazer over a white crop top.

What made this look more perfect was her choice of accessories. She wore hoop earrings, a delicate bracelet, and double-layered rings. To add a bit of classy and formal edge to her look, Khushi chose a brown and white bag to hang over her shoulders.

3. Alia Bhatt

The Jiga actress Alia Bhatt has never disappointed us with her cool and classy fashion choices. The actress took to her Instagram to share her picture all decked up in a black jumpsuit. This piece is just perfect for everything from office to evening nights with friends. The structured silhouette and wide-leg pants add the right amount of drama to her promotional look.

Keeping it minimal, Alia paired her outfit with black pointed heels and kept her hair open with a middle partition. Her choice of accessories didn’t steal the spotlight from her outfit. For an accessorized touch, she opted for long, round silver earrings. So, all you need is to wear this outfit, and you’re set to shine at your office and fancy night.

4. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s black blazer look is all about glam vibes. With this outfit, she took the power dressing to another level. The versatile fit featured a black blazer with intricate white detailing, paired perfectly with flared pants.

Keeping the focus on her blazer, she accessorized her look with white and black earrings and chose black pointed heels, perfect to kickstart the day. For her hair, the actress decided to keep it open with a twist. She went for loose waves with a side partition. To flaunt her stylish earrings and keep hair away from her face, the actress tucked one side of her hair behind her ear.

5. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor surely looked like a corporate girl who never fails to make a stylish appearance. With the bold twist to her power dressing, she paired her fitted blue blazer with a blue mini skirt. But that silver spiderweb detail was definitely a unique touch. Perfect to deal with Monday blues, this ensemble is perfect to look classy and glamorous at the office and on an evening date.

Not only her outfit, but her accessories were also the showstopper. To complement her look, she paired her outfit with blue stud earrings.

These 5 celebrity-inspired versatile picks definitely gave the 'too-glam-to-give-a-damn' vibe. And just like that, it’s your time now to ditch those boring office wear and try something different. It will not only make you steal the spotlight but will also help you to seamlessly transition from corporate girl to party queen.

Which of these outfits would you like to try for your next office look? Let us know in the comments below!

