Sister duo Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor embrace the ultimate beach life in their stylish swimsuits

When it comes to vacationing in style, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, the energetic sisters of Bollywood, certainly do not go unnoticed! These two are currently at the beach, serving a whole new level of vacation goals with their swimsuits. Here’s a look at their beachwear outfits for their tropical escapade, giving us serious travel envy.

Whether lounging by the pool or splashing around on the beach, Janhvi and Khushi are making waves—quite literally! Janhvi Kapoor, known for her easy-breezy looks, recently rocked a cool white bikini complete with halter neck straps and a plunging neckline. The multicolored stone accents on the bikini added a fun element, making her all the more eye-catching, even with the blue shimmering water around. Paired with perfectly matched bottoms, Janhvi looked both 'beachy' and glamorous at the same time.

In contrast, Khushi kapoor exuded style and glamor in her own way, rocking a white bikini with a deep neckline, perfectly matched with fashionable white shorts. To complete her outfit, she layered a black button-up shirt over her swimwear, leaving it open for a chic, casual finish. Like her sister, Khushi went barefaced, adding only small white studs and holding a pair of shades to complete the look. Both sisters represent two different styles but capture the essence of beach fashion.

Recently, the sisters posted another contrasting bikini look that set the tone for their fabulous getaway. Janhvi donned an elegant blue tie-up bikini. The bold color not only highlighted her bright complexion but also posed her against a breathtaking sunset backdrop. Khushi, meanwhile, brought the energy in a vibrant red bikini, showcasing her playful side as they painted a picturesque scene of summer bliss!

With Janhvi and Khushi basking in the sun and posting joyous pictures on social media, it’s clear that it’s not just their beach ready outfits they are ready to flaunt but sisterhood goals as well. Here’s wishing them more fun in the sun, craziness, and fashionable outings from the lovely sister duo. After all, when it comes to vacationing, Janhvi and Khushi are showing us how to do it in style!

Keep watching this space for more fashion cues as these sisters raise the standards of what it means to be stylish in the glamorous world of Bollywood.