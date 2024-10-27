Shraddha Kapoor looks like perfect corporate girlie in leather blazer set with a floral twist

Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted exuding powerful boss-babe vibes, and we can't take our eyes off her. She looked effortlessly cool and glamorous in a brown leather outfit. However, there was an interesting twist: instead of sticking to an all-brown look, the actress added a floral touch. Let's take a closer look at her ensemble.

Shraddha was seen wearing a rich brown leather jacket that gave her a confident look. She paired this stylish jacket with a floral corset top, adding fresh vibes to her outfit. The floral pattern demonstrates that floral prints are timeless.

To complete her look, the Stree 2 actress opted for leather pants, creating a coordinated touch. While the combination of leather and floral elements might seem unusual, it works perfectly for her and is definitely worth trying. With this ensemble, she not only looks stylish but also serves as a great fashion inspiration for all those corporate ladies out there.

Her hairstyle is the perfect finishing touch. Rather than opting for anything less, Shraddha styled her hair into a messy bun, allowing a few strands to fall loosely. This choice demonstrates that a bun hairstyle is always a great option. Additionally, this messy updo adds a relaxed yet elegant vibe to her overall appearance.

The Bollywood diva’s choice of accessories perfectly captures the right vibes. To keep it simple and not overdo it, Shraddha opted for golden accent hoop earrings, a staple in every Gen-Z wardrobe. Her makeup also adds to the glow of her look. She chose shimmery eyeshadow, which made her eyes sparkle beautifully. The glossy cheeks and nude lipstick complete her overall appearance without distracting from her outfit.

If you are going for an important office meeting and wondering how to impress all, this leather formal look is the perfect inspiration you need. You can accessorize it with a delicate necklace and a watch.

