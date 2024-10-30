5 ideas on how to wear saree in winter inspired by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and more for a cozy yet stylish look

Getting ready for winter celebrations? Here are five fabulous ways to style your saree and make a statement this season. Take a look!

By Sargun Chabbra
Published on Oct 30, 2024  |  08:48 PM IST |  492
5 ways to wear saree in winters
5 ways to wear saree in winters ( PC: Celeb insta/ Jeet Gohil/ Tejas Nerurkar/ Ajay Kadam/ Abhinav Kodam Kumar)

Sarees exude grace and elegance, but draping one during the winter might seem like a daunting task. Don’t worry! With a little creativity and style, you can wear a saree without feeling cold. Here are 5 different ways, inspired by Bollywood celebs, that will help you be the queen of both style and comfort. Let’s take a closer look:

Saree with denim jacket

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in white saree and denim jacket

Wearing a denim jacket over a saree, like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, combines traditional and western styles in a fashionable way. The gracefulness of the saree is complemented by the cool, rugged look of a denim jacket. To avoid a boxy fit, opt for a slim-fit or cropped denim jacket. Drape your saree in the traditional manner and wear the jacket over your shoulders for a relaxed yet stylish appearance. This ensemble is perfect for informal meetings or occasions, allowing you to showcase your personal style while staying comfortable and cozy. Complete the look with statement earrings and ankle boots for a trendy vibe.

Full sleeve turtleneck blouse

Shilpa Shetty in saree and full sleeve blouse

A full-sleeve turtleneck blouse is a chic and practical piece that adds sophistication and warmth to any outfit, especially in winter. Featuring a snug turtleneck and full sleeves for extra coverage, this top pairs beautifully with sarees.

Whether in a solid hue, like Shilpa Shetty’s, or a patterned fabric, a full-sleeve turtleneck blouse elevates your saree look for various occasions, from festive gatherings to formal events. It’s a fashionable choice for layering and winter styling.

Saree with blazer

Shraddha Kapoor in blazer and red saree

Modernize your traditional saree by pairing it with a blazer, like Shraddha Kapoor. Replacing the traditional blouse with a tailored blazer offers an upscale, structured look. Ensure that the blazer’s color and fabric complement the saree to maintain a cohesive appearance.

This look is perfect for formal events, cocktail parties, or professional settings. The innovative pairing allows you to showcase your unique style while staying comfortable and chic.

Saree with overcoat

Karisma Kapoor in saree and overcoat

Wearing a saree with an overcoat is a creative and practical way to carry traditional wear into the modern world, especially during winter. A well-tailored, fitted coat in a neutral or matching color, like Karisma Kapoor’s, complements the saree’s elegance while keeping you warm.

This combination creates a striking contrast and ensures you’ll be the center of attention at any occasion. Whether attending a destination winter wedding or a festive celebration, an overcoat over a saree exudes a stylish and contemporary take on ethnic wear.

Saree with shawl

Alia Bhatt in saree and shawl

Wearing a saree with a shawl like Alia Bhatt is a classic and graceful option especially in the winter seasons. The shawl may either be worn on the shoulder, or it can be stylishly placed across the pallu without wrapping around the shoulder. A knitted shawl that will be worn over the saree should ideally have a different shade or an interesting design for enhanced aesthetics or one can simply use a beautiful and expensive feeling woven fabric like a pashmina. 

You can also pick a similar color like Alia Bhatt. This combination is very appropriate for festive seasons, winter ceremonies, or family get-together events, enabling one to flaunt cultural attire and yet remain trendy and warm.

Winter does not mean the end of your iconic sarees! If you are still thinking on how to wear a saree in winter, these ideas will help you look stylish while still staying warm and snuggly. So, go ahead and embrace the chill as one drape at a time wraps you in elegance- let it be a sweater and a pair of unexpected boots for you.

FAQ's

What footwear to wear with a saree in winter?
In the winter season, a pair of ankle or knee-length boots can be worn with a saree as they provide glamour and warmth in equal measures. Closed-toed heeled heels and trendy pumps can also be used for a more polished appeal. Wearing a saree with textured shoes such as suede or leather can further accentuate the feeling of winter!
Which saree fabric to wear in winter?
During the winter, it would be advisable to wear saree fabrics that are heavier in weight and keep one warm and comfortable. Silk, velvet and brocade would also be a good fit since they help one in staying warm and add an element of class to one’s appearance. Wool and Pashmina sarees are very trendy and can be worn when it is very cold since they insulate the body extremely well while enabling one to maintain their sense of fashion. In addition to that, medium weight fabrics made from a combination of cotton and silk may be an alternative for someone who wishes to feel warm while wearing light clothes.
How to wear a saree during winter?
When draping a saree in winters, opt for bulkier materials like silk and velvet. Add some style with a long coat or a shawl and wear warm ankle boots or closed toes high heels. You can also wear bold neckpieces and carry a thick scarf with your saree without compromising on comfort.
Credits: Celeb insta/ Jeet Gohil/ Tejas Nerurkar/ Ajay Kadam/ Abhinav Kodam Kumar
