Decoding Shraddha Kapoor’s look from Stree 2: Basic kurta sets and how a nose ring adds an understated edge to the ensembles

Over the years, Shraddha has made her mark in the Bollywood industry through her acting as well as style statements. The actress is now back to reprise her role as the unnamed woman in Stree 2 along with the whole original cast of the film’s first installment.

Stree 2 will witness Shraddha Kapoor in a similar lookbook as part 1; only her hair has grown into beautiful locks. So, without any further ado, let's take a look at her style statement from the film, which we got a glimpse of in the trailer and some amazing songs ahead of the big release.

Shraddha Kapoor in embroidered jackets and floral Anarkali

In the official trailer of Stree 2, during Shraddha Kapoor's introduction scene, she can be seen wearing a pair of fitted pants and an embroidered jacket. The actress featured a long braided hairstyle with a kohled waterline, a layered neckpiece with rudraksha, and a bindi.

In another scene, Shraddha is seen wearing a green Anarkali with multi-colored floral prints. She accentuates the look by pairing the attire with a red dupatta and keeping her hair open.

Shraddha Kapoor in basic kurta and lehenga

In the Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum song sequence, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen wearing a floral-printed lehenga. She paired it with an embroidered choli and a yellow dupatta that Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) had stitched for her in the last movie. Shraddha completed the look with her iconic kohled eyes, a small bindi, and jhumkas, leaving her long hair open.

In the movie, Kapoor will be seen more in basic kurtas, with small embroidery works done all over them. Another thing that grabbed our attention was her nose rings. The actress accessorized her looks with different oxidized nose rings apart from jhumkas.

Shraddha Kapoor’s red saree look

Stree 2 will see a major crossover with Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan. In the song Khoobsurat, Varun's character from Bhediya will be seen romancing Shraddha's character. Here, the actress shelled out a completely different look. For the song, she oozed sexiness in a red chiffon saree, which she paired with a blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

Shraddha Kapoor accessorized it with a pair of small jhumkas and left her neck empty to keep the focus on the plunging neckline. But didn't forget her nose ring. Beauty-wise, she opted for a minimalistic look, including a small winged liner, kohled eyes, and a pink lip shade. To maintain the character, she left her hair open in soft curls.

Shraddha Kapoor’s look from the Stree franchise has become quite iconic. Now, as she returns as an unnamed witch with more powers in her locks, the actress clearly maintains a touch of red in the outfits. Even during the promotions, the Aashiqui 2 actress was seen dressing the part, making our hearts miss a beat.

Recently, she was seen wearing red embroidered sarees, red and golden embellished dresses, red salwar suits, and more. Clearly, Shraddha is embracing the Stree Shakti within herself. What are your thoughts about Shraddha's lookbook from Stree 2? Let us know in the comments which one you liked the most and what appealed to you more.

