Shraddha Kapoor’s red floral embroidered suit can elevate your bridesmaid fashion game this season

Shraddha Kapoor is back in the spotlight, and this time she is making a bold statement with her red outfits while promoting her film, Stree 2. After dazzling in a stunning red dress from Anita Dongre, for her next promotional event, she opted for a striking red floral embroidered custom suit from designer Raji Ramniq that got everyone talking. Let’s delve into the details of her outfit.

For her latest look, Shraddha wore a red sleeveless kurta with a V neckline and ankle-length hem. The kurta was beautifully detailed with floral thread work in shades of pink and gold, adding a touch of elegance. Pink lace work ran across the bodice, enhancing the kurta’s intricate design.

She paired the exquisite kurta with matching red palazzo pants, which complemented the outfit perfectly. To complete her look, the actress draped a red dupatta over her shoulders. It featured a pink and golden border that tied the entire outfit beautifully

A red suit like Shraddha’s will stand out beautifully at social gatherings, pre-wedding events like sangeet or mehendi, or even for the wedding day itself. Not just that, one can opt it for festivals like Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi, where vibrant, traditional outfits are celebrated. This is also perfect for brides-to-be, as red is an auspicious color for weddings.

Shraddha completed her look with accessories like silver chandelier earrings from Palmonas, which added a touch of bling. The matching silver heels provided a cohesive look and were perfectly coordinated with the earrings.

In terms of makeup, she opted for silver eyeshadow that made her eyes stand out beautifully. Pink glossy lips, which offered a fresh glow to her face. To add some drama and intensity, she opted for fleek eyeliner, mascara for her eyes, a voluminous look, and well-groomed brows that framed her face. Her blushed cheeks contributed to her radiant appearance. Her hair was styled in a side-parted look with gentle curls.

Shraddha has once again impressed her fans and fashion enthusiasts with her fashion choices. With the outfits she is wearing for Stree 2 promotions, she has proven that she will always stay at the forefront of fashion, and we agree too.

