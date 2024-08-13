Raveena Tandon and her trendsetter looks from iconic songs that will transport you back to ‘90s— Yellow saree from Tip Tip Barsa Paani is still a HIT

In 2019, Raveena Tandon won the Femina Beauty Award 2019 for Ageless Beauty and we are still rooting for her. ‘90s fashion queen has always been at the top of her beauty game and to date, she continues to rule our hearts with her beyond-par sartorial finesse. Particularly in the ‘90s, Raveena Tandon left everyone speechless with her viral and trendsetter looks in the iconic songs. In this article, we are going down memory lane, looking back at some of the fashionista’s iconic songs wherein she redefined fashion statements her way, captivating our attention till now.

1. That yellow saree in Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Raveena Tandon's Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the film Mohra is one of the most sensuous tracks to date. Draped in a yellow chiffon saree, the actress left many gasping for breath with her drool-worthy looks and bold moves in the song. Further, her simple yellow saree made our hearts skip a beat. She paired the elegant number with a backless blouse that boasts a plunging neckline and midriff-baring elements for added oomph. To make it a little trendy, the blouse was given layered-ruffled sleeves which eventually became the total rage. Even the minute details including accessories were also picked carefully as she elevated the look with a lot of yellow glass bangles and basic hoop earrings. The outfit, soon after the song was out, became iconic and has been recreated several times by many celebrities.

2. White lehenga set in Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast

In this iconic dance number from Mohra, Raveena stole our hearts with her thumkas and white lehenga set. She looked every bit sexy as she grooved to the infectious track and viewers couldn’t help but take notes from the actress wearing a lehenga just like her. It came with a cropped hem blouse and voluminous flared skirt crafted from a white-hued fabric that provided a perfect canvas for intricate embellishments and sequin work for enough bling. Her blouse further featured a deep V neckline and sophisticated full sleeves, fringed detailing on the sleeves and beaded embellishments that were way ahead of this time. Ditching regular dupattas to complete the outfit, she took an unconventional route and accessorized the look with a fascinator on her hair that came with a huge trail for a dramatic appeal. No one but only Raveena could have thought of any such experiment at that time.

Not compromising with comfort, she wore a pair of ballerinas blending well with her outfit while also allowing her to showcase her moves freely. Her dainty silver jewelry is too striking to be missed.

3. Pencil skirts with boots in Main Laila Laila Chillaunga

One of her songs that is still remembered for its quirky lyrics and captivating music is Main Laila Laila Chillaunga. While the song still enthralls fans with its uniqueness, what stood out for fans was Raveena’s impeccable display of sartorial finesse in the iconic song. One of her trendsetter looks in the song featured her in a long pencil skirt that she paired with a knitted high neck top, layering it with a color-blocked jacket which she kept open. Featuring the bodycon silhouette and ankle length, the skirt was a classic blend of sophistication and modernity. Elevating her look a notch higher were perfectly picked black boots that not only elongated her tall frame but added a stylish appeal to her OOTD. She finished off the look with a high ponytail for a fuss-free appearance.

4. Denim on denim look and leather jacket in Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye

Moving on to Raveena’s another track that turned out to be a blockbuster among music enthusiasts- Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye. For one of her looks in the song, she wore a leather jacket that immediately became a style statement and it continues to be a versatile pick even in today’s drastically changing fashion scene. Underneath her jacket, she wore a black and white striped crop top that you may see celebrities and fashionistas wearing these days. We must say Raveena’s fashion sense was a rage then and is a rage now as well. The song had a lot more to offer as the actress had more looks in store for her. Way ahead of her time, Raveena aced the denim-on-denim trend back in the ‘90s. The actress wore a denim jacket and low-waist style relaxed fit jeans with her sunglasses on and hair left loose for a stylish appearance.

