Stree 2 song Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum OUT: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s fairytale romance will make you feel all the feels

After captivating audiences with Stree in 2018, the makers are back with Stree 2, promising even more humor. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, they have released the song Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum, which is now winning hearts all over the internet.

The Stree 2 team took to Instagram to release the highly anticipated song Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The song artfully portrays the couple's romance and their joy in each other's company until Rajkummar uncovers the truth about Shraddha, leaving him stunned. After six years, Shraddha and Rajkummar reunite in this love song, delivering a captivating performance. Their on-screen chemistry is perfectly showcased, providing an emotional and heartfelt experience.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Maddock Films, known for its exceptional music, wrote, "Intezaar hua hai khatam kyunki tumhare they, tumhare hain, tumhare hi rahenge… hum. #TumhareHiRahengeHum - OUT NOW! #Stree2, the legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024."

As soon as the makers released the song, users took to the comment section, expressing their excitement. Many commented, "Ye bhi loop pe bajne wala hai!" and "Itni Sundar Hoti hai Stree." Another fan stated, "No one can replace Shraddha in Stree movie." The lyrics also received praise, with one user saying, "Lyrics are so overwhelming." Reflecting their eagerness, a user humorously remarked, "Aise Har Month Badi Jaldi Nikalta Hai Lekin August Bada Dhire Guzar Raha Hai. Waiting for 15th August."

Sachin-Jigar opened up on the song and expressed, “Crafting this love track was a beautiful experience for us. We wanted to create a song that captures the essence of true love and the timeless chemistry between Shraddha and Rajkummar. We hope listeners experience the same magic that inspired us during the creation process.”

The song is composed by the acclaimed duo Sachin-Jigar, with the soulful voices of Varun Jain, Shilpa Rao, and Sachin-Jigar bringing Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics to life. The track has been expertly mixed and mastered by the talented Eric Pillai of FSOB Studio.

Earlier, the makers released Aaj Ki Raat and Aayi Nai, both of which have captured the hearts of audiences.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the horror-comedy Stree 2 is set to hit the big screen on August 15, 2024.

