Janhvi Kapoor’s latest outfit, featuring a white zipper top and denim jeans, is ideal for a gaming day with friends

Today, 21st August, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan attended an event, and as always, Janhvi’s style caught everyone’s attention. She chose a simple yet stylish outfit that is perfect for a casual day out, especially if you are planning to attend a sports match with friends. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Janhvi opted for a white top that was anything but basic. The top featured a collar, adding a classic touch, and full sleeves made it perfect for a day out. What really made her top stand out were the unique details---a zipper on the torso added a modern twist and a midriff slit that gave the outfit an extra edge. This combination made the top not only stylish but also versatile, perfect for both casual outings & relaxed events.

She paired the top with denim wide-leg jeans. Janhvi Kapoor’s Jeans are a great choice for anyone looking for comfort without sacrificing style. The relaxed vibe of the outfit was provided by the wide leg cut. The jeans cleverly balanced out the snug fitted top, thus making the look a complete and trendy appearance.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan kept things simple and stylish with his outfit. He looked handsome in a pink t-shirt. He paired his t-shirt with classic denim jeans, keeping his outfit casual and cool. To complete his look, Varun chose black and white sneakers which added trendy edge to his ensemble.

Janhvi’s outfit is perfect for meeting friends for coffee, going shopping or just spending the day out. The details of the outfits makes it a great choice for casual lunch or laid back brunch. It is also an ideal outfit for a long day at the college.

In order to finish off the entire ensemble, the actress selected sleek hoop earrings which provided an air of finesse to her outfit. She finished off the look with trendy heels. As far as make-up is concerned, it was a minimal approach for Janhvi. A lip color that was similar in tone to her skin tone was chosen so as not to interfere with natural beauty.

Her eyes featured natural eyeshadow, giving them a soft glow while mascara laden lashes made them pop. She kept her base clean and flawless, ensuring her skin looked natural and radiant. Her hair was styled in a simple yet elegant way- side parted and straight, adding to the overall look.

Janhvi’s outfit is easy to recreate by using any white shirt you have and jeans that you already own. And do not forget to wear some comfortable shoes with it because that’s all that is necessary. This outfit will suit well if you are going to a stadium or enjoying the game from your friend’s home.

In short, she showed us how simple can be beautiful. Her dress serves as an example for other girls who will want something special next time they go out to watch the match with friends.

