Jenna Ortega channels the dark vibes of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in a stunning Vivienne Westwood monochrome skirt suit

Jenna Ortega continued her impressive style streak in New York City. The Wednesday star was spotted heading to an event for her upcoming film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Jenna looked fabulous in a Vivienne Westwood outfit featuring a trendy cropped jacket paired with a corseted skirt, showcasing her chic fashion sense and her clever approach to method dressing.

Ortega’s outfit featured a cropped jacket that ended just above the waist, with exaggerated lapels that added a dramatic flair. The ornate button details made the jacket even more remarkable. Underneath the jacket, Ortega wore a sheer corset, which added a touch of sensuality while remaining classy. The cropped jacket was perfectly paired with a matching mini skirt. The skirt, with its bold black and grey stripes, added an element of chicness to the entire ensemble.

Ortega’s outfit was a mix of goth glam, perfect for Tim Burton fans. She completed her look with sheer striped stockings that perfectly matched her grey and black ensemble. The sheer stockings added an edgy and playful touch, aligning well with Jenna’s character.

By wearing black Vivienne Westwood signature platform boots, she introduced an extra dose of style and drama to the outfit. The boots added extra inches to her frame and contributed to the overall dramatic flair.

Another accessory she sported was a pair of tiny, angular sunglasses that complemented her outfit and added a cool, modern edge to her appearance. She finished off her look with beaded bracelets and a statement ring.

Coming to her make-up, she styled her hair in a bun with wispy bangs parted in the middle, completing her signature look. Her make-up featured a rosy peach matte lip color, blushed and highlighted cheeks that created a striking contrast against the monochrome look of black and grays of her outfit.

The technique of dressing oneself in accordance with the character or theme is called method dressing and in the recent past it has gained popularity. Jenna Orgeta has taken things further by using method dressing to promote her upcoming movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Beetlejuice, on the other hand, is a cult classic known for its dark and eerie ambience; it has impacted style uniquely. Ortega’s recent costumes during the press tour of the film honor the original film’s signature, sinister ambiance, demonstrating her commitment to method dressing.

While Ortega remains on the promotional tour, it is certain that her fashion will keep people curious and interested in the film, making everything more intense with an extra level of excitement.

Before Jenna, Margot Robbie for the promotional tour of Barbie and Zendaya for Dune & Challengers set a benchmark for method dressing as they incorporated elements from the film in their red carpet looks.

