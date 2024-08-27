Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon's airport outfits in black look cooler than ever; It's indeed 'Very demure, very cutesy and very mindful'

Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon were seen at the Mumbai airport, blending style and comfort with their all black outfits. Let’s take a closer look.

Katrina Kaif was spotted at the airport in a monochrome outfit that combined comfort and style. She sported a fashionable black hoodie complemented by identical black pants, creating a smooth and uniform silhouette. To make it trendier and warmer, she carried a black jacket draped across her arm. Thus, her black shoes matched her outfit perfectly, thereby finalizing a monochromatic appearance.

The Fitoor actress finished off her airport style with typical black shades. minimal make-up featured glossy lips that gave a fresh and natural appearance. Her hair was styled straight, enhancing the overall look.

On the other hand, Kriti opted for a graphic T-shirt that added a fun and edgy element to her ensemble. The t-shirt was layered with a black leather coat that made her outfit appear rebellious and cool. Her black tights beautifully complemented with jacket and t-shirt creating a cohesive look.

There were black cowgirl shoes on her feet which made it look very rugged but trendy. Her make-up was understated and elegant, featuring soft brown lipstick, tinted cheeks and minimal eye makeup, which highlighted her natural beauty. She styled her hair straight, which added to the casual vibe of her look.

Katrina and Kriti’s airport fits reflect that Bollywood celebrities have mastered the art of combining style with comfort. For the chic, put-together appearance, Katrina shows up with a perfect monochrome and fuss-free look. Kriti's outfit goes on the opposite end of the spectrum where, even if one is dressed casually, one can still manage to appear trendy and fashionable.

Airport fashion has become an important trend in Bollywood with stars bringing their A-game to the runway. Celebs’ outfit choices to the airport have proven that comfort always gets the window seat! Do you let us know in the comments which look you liked better?

