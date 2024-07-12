John Cena takes on desi avatar in icy-blue Manish Malhotra sherwani for Anant Ambai-Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding

The D-day is finally here, and celebrity wedding guests from around the world are pouring into Mumbai to rejoice with the Ambani-Merchant family. Among them is John Cena, a multi-hyphenate whose name is synonymous with the world of professional wrestling.

An icon of strength and charisma, the American WWE star turned actor and rapper made his appearance at the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and showed his desi avatar in a dapper ethnic ensemble. Keep reading to learn the stylish details of John Cena’s wedding festive look.

John Cens dons an icy-blue Manish Malhotra sherwani for Anant-Radhika’s wedding bash

The Suicide Squad superhero’s sartorial choice for the Ambani wedding is nothing short of spectacular. Cena walked the pink velvet carpet and happily greeted the media wearing an icy-blue sherwani look designed by fashion maestro Manish Malhotra.

Boasting a relaxed fit and a soothing color story to complement the tropical Mumbai weather, the pastel sherwani gave Cena’s towering physique that swoon-worthy desi charm. The short sherwani featured silver embroidered rosettes and floral vines on the shoulders, complete with sparkling buttons, making it minimalistic yet sophisticated.

The intricate embellishments and the classic hue of the sherwani were balanced by a pair of ivory pants, which added a crisp contrast. Cena finished his ethnic ensemble with brown leather shoes, which grounded the light and airy look and ensured it remained polished and coherent.

John Cena wins his fans over with his desi look and charming persona

Advertisement

Charming everyone with his affable persona, John Cena won over his fans as he enacted his famous catchphrase ‘You can’t see me.’ The dashing blue sherwani look is thoughtful and meticulously put together, from the choice of soothing color to the harmonious pairings. Each element contributed to creating a striking look that demonstrates attention to detail.

It’s truly admirable that John Cena's rugged persona and muscular build did not inhibit him from pulling off a traditional outfit with such ease and panache.

The Peacemaker actor’s appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in a Manish Malhotra sherwani is a memorable moment, especially for those who have followed his illustrious and enduring career ardently. Amidst the glitz and glamour, Cena’s ensemble stands out for its dignified and perfectly desi look.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans are undoubtedly delighted to see this superb transformation of their beloved star. Moreover, Cena’s ethnic attire also highlights the global appeal of Indian fashion. The extravagant celebration of Anant and Radhika’s nuptials is one of the biggest cross-cultural fashion events we’ve seen, and the list of elite wedding guests has become our favorite source of style inspiration.

Advertisement

For those who look forward to all the dazzling fashion updates from the Ambani wedding, stay tuned as we’ll be delving into many more festive couture. What do you think of John Cena’s cool blue ethnic look? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Isha Ambani looks like dream in pastel lehenga for brother's Baraat