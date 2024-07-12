Nita Ambani wears a real zari custom Rangkat Banarasi saree by Manish Malhotra; took six months to weave

D-Day is here and we cannot keep calm as the whole nation, no, the world is looking at the grand Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Hollywood celebs, including Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, along with Rema have arrived in the city, and the buzz is epic. While we are eager to see how Radhika looks as the beautiful bride, Nita Ambani stole the show at the previous pre-wedding ceremony.

The mother-in-law-to-be, Nita Ambani, has been clearly serving ‘lewks’ after ‘lewks’ at every event, and well, we are here for it. At the Shiva Shakti Puja, where the Ambanis wanted to bring the essence of the Kashi to their own land in the city, Nita looked absolutely gorgeous in a multi-colored saree and the regalia that she maintained with her beauty. So, without any further ado, let’s get into the details. Shall we?

Nita Ambani in a Manish Malhotra couture

What can be more ethereal in a puja than to drape a breathtakingly beautiful saree that seems perfectly made for the draper herself? We’re talking about none other than Nita Ambani, who is wearing a multi-color patchwork authentic Rangkat saree created by none other than Manish Malhotra and his team. And Malhotra’s team took over six months to hand weave the six yards of elegance.

Speaking of the Rangkat saree, it is a variation of the popular Banarasi saree, which is why Nita Ambani chose to wear this as a homage to the Kashi theme of the event. Also, it is said to be the most difficult to weave.

The saree featured a broad golden border with a sleek embellished hemline. Mrs Ambani paired it with a golden blouse intricately adorned with sequins all over it, along with a designer back. The colorful latkans hanging from the parallel designs on the backside of the blouse added more charm to the whole look.

Nita Ambani’s elegant makeup and regal accessories

Mrs Ambani knows what goes best with her looks. While she has been surprising all with her experimental attires throughout the various events, she went with a more traditional touch with this one.

She opted for a pair of beautiful polki danglers accentuated with emerald stones, and completed it with a huge ring, and a stack of pink bangles to match the extravagant colors of her ensemble. Ambani wanted her designer blouse and the saree to become the main attraction, so she skipped wearing a neckpiece.

However, the beautiful swirl of gajra wrapped around her braid accentuated the look further. It enhanced her beauty at par.

Tanvi Chemburkar did her makeup and kept it minimal yet classy. With a dewy finish foundation, blush, some contour, defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, and pink glossy lip shade, she completed her look. A pink bindi was just the cherry on the top.

Well, we are obsessed with this simple, classic, and elegant look of hers. Let us know your thoughts about Nita Ambani’s look from the puja ceremony.

