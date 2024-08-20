Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pink salwar suit worth Rs 30,000, styled with a Sabyasachi bag is a classic fit for family celebrations

When it comes to fashion, Kareena Kapoor never disappoints us. From donning mini dresses, skirts, and bodysuits to salwar suits, sarees and lehengas— she can pull off anything and everything with utmost confidence. She never misses a chance to put her best fashion foot forward when needed, be it at a promotional event or a special occasion.

She was seen wearing an embroidered hot pink silk salwar suit from the brand Brih to celebrate the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The ensemble featured golden detailing in the neckline and hand borders. Kareena wore it with matching trousers and teamed it up with a dupatta that came with small floral golden embroidery all over it.

It was a simple and classy couture but she exuded regal beauty. However, do you know how much it costs? The ensemble comes with a price tag of Rs 30,800.

As Poo or Geet, Kareena Kapoor has always owned her character and channelled fiery energy. She has the power to make a casual outfit look extravagant. So, for accessories, Bebo opted for a pair of golden hoops, a gold-plated watch, golden embellished juttis and sunnies. Kareena kept her neckline empty to keep the focus on the design of the salwar suit.

But what caught our attention was the sling bag which she carried with her outfit. It was a Sabyasachi bag from his The Esplanade collection which is inspired by the iconic Calcutta aesthetics.

Bebo likes to keep it as minimal as possible in real life. For makeup, she was wearing sunscreen along with some tint, lots of blush, a dark Kohled waterline with kajal, mascara-laden lashes, and defined brows.

Kareena Kapoor completed the overall look with her signature maroon red lip shade. However, it's the carefully careless hairstyle that uplifted the whole look. She put her hair in a messy bun. What do you think of her hairstyle? Let us know your thoughts about her Raksha Bandhan outfit.

Every year, the Khans celebrate Raksha Bandhan with lots of love and laughter. Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya visit Saif's place and enjoy their Rakhi moments with Taimur and Jeh. The same happened this year as well. Sara and Soha shared a few glimpses of the celebration, and Kareena was spotted wearing a beautiful tunic trouser set.

