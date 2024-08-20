Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to Scarlett Johansson: Celebs can't get enough of THIS comeback fashion trend and we have proof

Some trends are never out of style. This year, the Gingham trend has made a major comeback, giving a fresh look to all fashion enthusiasts. Gingham is a classic and timeless piece featuring checkered designs in contrasting colors. This versatile trend is back in full force, stealing the spotlight in the fashion industry.

Top actresses like Jahnvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and more are taking the lead in flaunting this gingham trend. Here’s how you can elevate the gingham pattern in your handpicked styles that you can wear on your next date night. Let’s dive into them:

1. Janhvi Kapoor in Gingham print mini-dress

Janhvi Kapoor’s monochromatic look was all about vintage vibes. The actress was seen wearing a chic black and white gingham-patterned mini dress. Her dress featured a sweetheart plunging neckline, puffy sleeves, and a lace-up front, exuding a sultry edge.

The Mr and Mrs Mahi actress paired her classic look with a stud pearl earring, delicate neckpiece, and statement rings. For a clean look, Janhvi opted for middle-parted half-tied hair, bold makeup with smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude brown lips. She completed her ensemble with white stilettos, giving a fashion moment to admire.

2. Scarlett Johansson in a white and beige Gingham pattern

Our favorite Black Widow stepped out, all glammed up in a sophisticated retro look. In the New York premiere of Fly Me to the Moon, Scarlett Johansson made an appearance wearing a gingham-patterned white and beige crop top over a matching long skirt. Her top featured an embellished border, giving her outfit a glamorous touch.

The American actress perfectly flaunted her curves in this outfit and gave an elegant touch with a puff bun, leaving a few strands loose with gentle curls. She accessorized her look with minimalist white earrings and statement rings. Scarlett completed her ensemble with shiny eyes, long lashes, and glossy lips. This outfit is the perfect inspiration to shine glamorously on your date night.

3. Ananya Panday in Gingham print overcoat

Ananya Panday was seen enjoying her London vacation in her brownish turtle neck top paired with a Gingham printed coat. Her chic knee-length coat featured functional pockets and a lower collar perfectly for a comfortable style.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress Ananya Panday completed her look with high boots and no makeup look, flaunting her natural beauty. To recreate this look, you can style this outfit with statement earrings, a chain, and subtle makeup, perfect for a cozy date night.

4. Kriti Sanon in denim Gingham dress

Kriti Sanon was seen stepping out wearing a stunning denim Gingham dress. Her blue and yellow-adorned dress featured a halter neckline. The upper-thigh-length and cut-out at the chest beautifully highlight her curves, making us swoon over her lunch look. The Gingham pockets on both sides made her outfit truly stand out for the perfect date night with your partner.

The Mimi actress complemented her look with white-colored sandals that gave an elegant appeal to her overall ensemble. Further, for a minimalist touch, the actress chooses to go with stunning petite earrings, delicate bracelets, and rings. To keep it casual, Kriti Sanon opted for natural makeup and completed her look with a luxurious bag. Instead of heels, you can also consider wearing sneakers for a more comfortable touch.

Thanks to some beautiful style icons who brought and slayed this Gingham trend like no one else. Their stunning patterns, from mini dresses to a coats, showed us how fashionable this trend can be and how having one in your closet can make you a trendsetter.

Which one of the Gingham pattern outfits do you want to wear on your date night? Let us know in the comments.

