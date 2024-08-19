Raksha Bandhan 2024: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Kapoor and others share adorable PICS with their siblings

As India celebrates Raksha Bandhan today (August 19), several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to wish the same and shared pictures with their siblings. The brother-sister festival took over the tinsel town as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi, Genelia Deshmukh and others extended heartfelt wishes.

Akshay Kumar put up a story on Instagram wishing his fans Happy Raksha Bandhan, complemented with a song, Dhaagon se bandha, from his own movie titled Raksha Bandhan.

Sanya Dutt shared two pictures with his sisters, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt, on the auspicious day and wrote, “Having you both by my side fills me with so much happiness. Thank you for being my constant support, Priya and Anju. Love you both immensely! Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan @priyadutt @namrata62”

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor shared several pictures with her siblings, including Harshavardhan Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, and captioned them with warm love. “Happy rakhi to my crazies. Love you all. Don't worry I’ve got your back..”

Bhumi Pednekar posted pictures with her sister, Samiksha Pednekar. In one of the photos, Samiksha can be seen tying Rakhi to the Thank You For Coming actress. Bhumi captioned the post,”Love you @samikshapednekar. To us just being there for each other #HappyRakshabandhan”

Genelia Deshmukh posted a happy picture wherein she can be seen hugging his brother tightly. The caption of her heartfelt post read, “My Dearest @nigeldsouza12, I Know one thing, that no matter where I am in life and if I ever need you, you will be there and that for any sister, for any human being to have, is the biggest blessing.”

She went in to add, “ Thank you for being mine. I Love Nigu Pigu N so extremely proud of all that you have achieved in life. Keep glowing, Keep growing. Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

Heeramandi actress Manisha Koirala treated fans with the pictures of her brother. She mentioned ‘Happy Rakhi.’ Take a look!

Huma Qureshi too, celebrated the day and dropped a snapshot with her actor brother Saqib Salem and captioned it, “Hey Partner”

