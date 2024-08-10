Kareena Kapoor transforms into the ultimate Desi dream girl in stunning white and silver suit set from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made a stunning appearance at an event in a beautiful white suit set. The actress, who is known for her trendsetting style in Bollywood, showed once again why she remains a fashion icon. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Kareena’s attire included an ivory short kurta from the racks of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. It came with full sleeves and a round neck that provided a dignified look. Tiny buttons running along the front added a touch of delicacy to the design.

The most prominent detail of the kurta was the studded silver work on the round neckline, the borders, and the cuffs of the sleeves. This embroidery gave a sparkling touch to the outfit and gave it a royal appeal.

To complement the kurta, she wore straight-leg palazzo pants that were also adorned with silver embroidery on the edges. She draped a dupatta on her shoulders, featuring silver embroidery along its border, which was a perfect extension of her outfit. The dupatta featured silver embroidery along its borders and white floral motifs. It also gave her a cohesive finish to her outfit.

In terms of make-up, she opted for kohl-lined eyes, which added some drama to her look with subtle smokey eyes. Her cheeks were softly blushed, which contributed to her fresh appearance, while a nude lip finished her look. Her hair was styled in a neatly tied bun, which framed her face and also highlighted her jewelry and neckline.

Kareena’s look is a great example for those looking to achieve a classic appearance for a formal or festive event and want to merge tradition with flair.

