Bollywood has several actresses who are quite fashionable but it’s safe to say that Kriti Sanon tends to always remain at the top of this list. With her fiery style game, the Ganapath actress showcases her impeccable fashion sense. However, that’s not all; she isn’t even scared to experiment with her classy picks, and that’s precisely what sets her apart.

The Bhediya actress recently stepped out to eat at a restaurant in Mumbai in a stunning mini-dress that’s bound to make modern fashion queens swoon and gush. Her classy dress boasted a halter neckline with a slim silhouette that accentuated her curves flawlessly. Let’s check out Kriti Sanon’s sassy OOTN.

The blue and yellow-hued outfit was just gorgeous, and it perfectly accentuated the actress’ enviable curves. The classy look featured a denim Gingham dress with a halter neckline that also slayed.

This upper-thigh-length dress was beautifully crafted by none other than the fashion geniuses at Label Nobo, and we are sincerely obsessed with its fashionable design. Its neckline and cut-out at the chest also elevated the whole look to pure perfection. It also came with an unexpectedly affordable price tag of Rs. 7,800. How crazy is that? We totally want this piece in our wardrobes, don’t you?

Furthermore, the Luka Chuppi actress decided to complete her outfit with sleek white-colored sandals, which ended up giving her ensemble an overall harmonious appeal. These white mules, crafted by the fashion mavens at Dolce and Gabbana, also gave a rather luxurious touch to her overall look with convenient gingham-printed pockets on both sides—a wise pick indeed!

Further, the Heropanti actress decided to take the minimalistic route to accessorize her look, as she picked a pair of dainty earrings with matching pretty rings. But that’s not all; the Shehzada actress also chose to carry a high-end denim Celine bag to add an opulent touch to her look. The luxurious piece also came with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 1,84,580.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Kriti’s hair and makeup game, which was also on fleek. The classy actress chose to style her hair into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting that framed her face to perfection. It allowed her dark and luscious locks to cascade freely down her back and shoulders.

Meanwhile, Sanon also decided to go with a rather subtle yet glamorous makeup look. With well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, and subtle eyeliner, she highlighted her eyes. She also added subtly blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and on-trend glossy nude lip oil, which perfectly complemented and elevated her entire outfit.

So, it’s quite safe to say that Kriti Sanon’s sassy looks are a source of inspiration for every modern fashionista out there. What did you think of her fiery ensemble? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

