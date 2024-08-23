Kriti Sanon makes her basic Salon visit outfit look luxurious with Rs 1,99,702 Valentino bag

Kriti Sanon is known for her stunning looks both on and off-screen. Yesterday, she once again proved that her off-duty style is just as impressive as her on-screen fashion. The actress was spotted leaving a salon in Mumbai, and her casual yet chic outfit featuring a striped top and denim shorts is something you definitely need to bookmark for your next day out.

The Mimi actress chose a purple and white striped top made of ribbed material. With its crop fit and halter neck, the top exhibited a touch of style. To add a bit of layering, she put on a white shirt that was left unbuttoned and thus looked casual.

She completed her outfit by pairing the shirt with denim shorts. They brought in a cool and laid-back touch, making it perfect for wearing during sunny weather.The outfit is perfect for any setting where you want to look stylish without sacrificing comfort.

The actress completed her look with some standout accessories that added a touch of luxury and style. She opted for white Christian Dior sliders which are of Approx 80k to provide comfort and a dainty chain to keep things minimal and also to maintain the simplicity of the outfit. To give a cool edge to her look, she decided to go with black sunglasses.

Advertisement

The highlight of her accessories was a Valentino small bag, which is worth a staggering Rs 1,99,702. This luxe bag added a high-end touch to the otherwise casual outfit, proving that a relaxed look can be elevated with the right accessories.

Kriti Sanon ditched her makeup look while letting her natural beauty shine as usual. Leaving her hair open and straight also added to the effortless vibe that the outfit itself had. The minimal make-up kept the focus on her fresh face.

To guarantee style and comfort, this outfit serves as a good example. A ribbed crop top, along with an open shirt and denim shorts, are just what you need for a simple but fashionable look. Whenever going out for a day of shopping or relaxing lunch with pals, take some pointers from Kriti's look in your mind.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt is the chicest mama in town and her causal brown t-shirt and denim shorts look is proof