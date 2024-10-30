Kiara Advani brings monochrome magic to her airport style with a white shirt and wide-leg pants

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the most beloved couple of Bollywood, were recently photographed at the Mumbai airport heading towards Delhi to celebrate Diwali with the Malhotra family. If there's one thing we admire about these two, apart from their undeniable chemistry, it's their ability to turn an airport into a personal runway! While Sid kept it cool and casual, letting his charm do the talking, Kiara chose to grace us with a sophisticated appearance in a white top and matching wide-leg pants. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Opting to forgo the usual travel attire, Kiara donned a loose-fitting white shirt with a classic collar and rolled-up sleeves. This piece not only gave off a polished and cohesive airport look but also offered her the comfort she needed for the trip. But there's more to it—she paired the shirt with eye-catching white wide-leg pants, creating a beautifully balanced silhouette that radiated elegance.

However, it wasn’t just the outfit that fascinated us—Kiara Advani made sure her accessories were equally on point! The actress rocked a pair of tinted shades, completing her entire look. Her transparent heels were a smart choice, as they elongated her height while ensuring the look remained modern and edgy. The bold white Chanel handbag slung over her shoulder added a touch of luxury to her airport ensemble, right?

As for her beauty game, Kiara opted for a no-makeup look, which only highlighted her natural features. Glossy lips and rosy cheeks contributed to the freshness of her appearance, while her soft curls, left loose and framing her face, added a graceful touch.

Our handsome Sidharth Malhotra, who can usually be seen following airport trends, was dressed in a well-fitted black jacket over a plain white t-shirt, giving off a smart yet relaxed vibe. The black trousers, which perfectly complemented the ensemble, completed the look, creating a clean and elegant silhouette that exuded strength and sophistication.

And that’s not all! He rounded off his ensemble with a pair of trendy grey sneakers, adding a sporty touch without sacrificing comfort during his travels. His brown-tinted sunglasses added a cool edge to his look.

With his hair styled just right, Sidharth looked every bit the dapper husband, perfectly complementing Kiara’s elegant aesthetic. Their coordinated looks show how this dynamic duo knows how to steal the spotlight, whether on the red carpet or at the airport.

