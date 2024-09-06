Kriti Sanon slays streetwear with a leather jacket and denim pants, proving she’s the coolest on the block

Kriti Sanon never fails to impress with her fashion choices, and her latest airport look is no exception. Spotted at Mumbai airport, the Bollywood star was the epitome of a cool casual streetwear outfit featuring a leather jacket and denim pants that perfectly blended comfort with style.

Kriti Sanon just gave us a lesson in airport swag, and we’re here for it! Spotted strutting through Mumbai airport, Kriti made a statement in an all-black ensemble that was anything but basic. Starting with a black top as a base, Kriti layered her black top with a black leather jacket. Her jacket featured collars, a zip left teasingly open, elasticated cuffs on the sleeves, and pockets. The jacket screamed cool from every angle.

But the Mimi actress didn’t just stop there. She paired her jacket with wide-leg denim pants that added a laid-back vibe to her look. And let’s talk about that black Gucci belt cinching her waist, making sure those pants just sat right. It’s a kind of detail that takes a look from nice to nailed.

She completed her look with black shoes, chic black sunglasses, and a stylish black cap, perfectly rounding off her monochrome magic. The actress kept her makeup subtle yet stunning, featuring glowing skin and soft pink lipstick that added a hint of color to her all-black ensemble. Her hair was left loose and casual, perfectly complementing her laid-back yet stylish vibe.

Streetwear, which used to be a subculture deeply associated with the streets, has now risen to prominence as one of the most essential and widespread trends of this time. Originally started by skaters, hip-hop artists, and people in the young generation’s fashion; it has now swept across runways and wardrobes around the world.

Advertisement

Kriti’s appearance was a perfect example of how to do airport fashion right, ranging from the leather jacket to the Gucci belt and that pink pout. Hence, if you have ever been inquisitive about how to maintain a cool and stylish streetwear look while on the go, simply think of Kriti’s all-black, all-cool airport gear.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon’s sand-colored dress, paired with Valentino bag worth Rs 1,99,624, offers minimal approach to party-season fashion