Throwback to when Alia Bhatt dazzled as a golden Goddess in her embellished gown with cape

We all must learn from Alia Bhatt to be comfortable in our skin. The Bollywood diva remains quite unbeatable when it comes to embracing minimalism in her fashion choices. Whether it is hitting the red carpet or major events like the NMACC launch, Alia Bhatt keeps it clean and simple, redefining a fashion statement that resonates with many.

Even for a grand day like a wedding or reception, Alia Bhatt’s wardrobe has a plethora of choices. So, let’s cast our minds back to the fashion mic drop moment when Alia served us a dose of glitz on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) grand opening event last year. With a dash of style, the fashion mogul made heads turn with her sartorial choice at the event.

Alia Bhatt’s gold toned outfit

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a beautiful gold-toned number for which she trusted on the label Elie Saab Couture. The bodycon ensemble came with a scoop neckline effect perfectly complementing the risque element.

Additionally, the intricate embellishment enhanced with sheer details and sequins added enough bling required for the event. What truly added to her mesmerizing outfit was the elongated sheer cape, elegantly connected to a choker-like style contributing to the dramatic factor.

Advertisement

The outfit from Elie Saab’s Spring Summer 2023 Haute Couture collection perfectly blends sheer beauty and glam which also reflected well in Alia’s look.

Alia Bhatt’s exquisite glam at NMACC event

The Darlings star radiated exquisite glam in the most stylish way at the event, thanks to her on-point styling game. With her nude, smokey makeup, she elevated her minimal yet standout glam. We couldn’t help but fall in love with Alia’s ultra-glam attire. Her distinctively stylish fashion moment needs to be bookmarked right away. To further accessorize the outfit, she picked a pair of big stud earrings adorning her ears. Besides, she also wore some dainty rings to adorn her fingers. Her sleek center-parted hair styled in a straight hairdo was kept open to finish off her look elegantly.

Isn’t Alia Bhatt’s ivory gown with floral pattern embroidery in tone-on-tone silk threads perfect for a reception pick? She truly redefined the definition of bustier gowns for all fashion fanatics with her impeccable presence.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt vs Deepika Padukone fashion face-off: Who managed to pull off polka dot printed dress better?