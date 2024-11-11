Mrunal Thakur serves desi diva energy in two stunning sharara sets and they are just in time to steal the spotlight this wedding season

Mrunal Thakur has left us spellbound yet again with her bombastic ethnic opulence, and this wedding season, she has bestowed upon us two fabulously styled sharara looks. With her outfits, from mehendi to sangeet, Mrunal’s picks can be bookmarked and recreated easily. Just prepare to fall in love with these sharara sets that your wardrobe needs for that hint of glamour and flair. Let’s take a closer look at it.

For the first look, Mrunal picked an all-red sharara set from the shelves of Seema Gujral. Her sharara set is crafted from a stunning red net base and it has all the right elements to make a grand entrance. The kurta, dupatta and sharara are drenched in fiery red that’s both bold and beautiful. The intricate paisley pattern brings an old-school charm while the modern cut gives it a chic twist.

The set boasts of tonal thread embroidery that’s skillfully accented with tiny sequins and beads, making it glimmer with just the right amount of sparkle. The high-low kurta with full sleeves adds an elegant touch, while the sharara pants create that flared and flowy effect we all adore. And the hemline of both kurta and dupatta features delicate tonal tassels, adding a fun and festive vibe to the look. Her sharara flaunts a price tag of Rs 1,98,000.

The Sita Ramam actress opted for just the right touch of sparkle with golden earrings and a cocktail ring and it was chic, subtle and oh-so-classy and also complemented the red sharara set perfectly.

Her make-up was all about soft, glowing beauty. For a healthy glow, she went for rosy cheeks which further enhanced her radiant look and a mauve lipstick which gave a contemporary touch to the otherwise bright ensemble. A sweep of Kohl done and a bit of highlighter were all she needed to complete the festive look. Mrunal’s short brown tresses were left open and it framed her face and completed her look beautifully.

Mrunal Thakur served up another stunning sharara look, this time in a pink sharara set from the shelves of Gazal Gupta.

The next look by Mrunal Thakur is a beautiful combination of traditional and modern twists! She looks absolutely stunning in a pink velvet peplum top with Dabka, Aari, Zari, Sequin, and Moti embroidery, lending her a luxe feel. Paired with pink mulmul sharara pants with tiny white dots and finished with golden borders, the ensemble equates the richness of velvet with the ease of mulmul. This blend of texture and colour makes it a perfect wedding celebration style: elegant, eye-catching, and effortlessly chic. Her outfit is worth Rs 59,900.

Mrunal Thakur complemented the attire with long golden earrings which contributed to the exquisite look. She also went extreme on her make-up as she put on deep red lipstick, blushed her cheeks, and applied kohl around her eyes for a dramatic look fit for this occasion. She added a modern touch by simply having on a small bindi and a sleek ponytail with a pink gajra to help her complete the look. There is a perfect balance of contemporary and vintage styles that makes her suitable for any wedding.

With two fabulous sharara looks, Mrunal shows us just how versatile this silhouette can be. Whether you're vying for that "sassy yet sweet" vibe or trying to bring in a little queen, these sharara sets will not let you down. Add these looks to your style mood board, bring out the bangles, and get ready to turn heads this wedding season thanks to Mrunal's ethnic game!

