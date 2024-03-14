Celebrity-approved floral dresses for Summer 2024: From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actresses have been embracing the power of floral-printed dresses for the upcoming summer season. Let's check out these fits for some fashion inspiration.

Written by Mehak Walia , Journalist
Updated on Mar 14, 2024 | 07:31 PM IST | 4.1K
Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, janhvi kapoor, sara ali khan, Katrina Kaif, floral, floral dresses, dress, hot, sexy, Style, Fashion
Celebrity-approved floral dresses for Summer 2024: From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor (PC: Celebrities Instagram Pages)

Summer is calling, and what better way to welcome the season of warmth than blooming in beyond-stylish floral dresses that spell elegance and charm? Are you confused about how to embrace flower power this summer? Well, Bollywood's leading ladies have got your back. These divas are here to show us how to rock this timeless trend with the prettiest dresses ever.

From Janhvi Kapoor’s gorgeous midi dress and Kriti Sanon’s classy outfit to Deepika Padukone’s stylish frock and others, let's zoom in and take a detailed glance at some of these incomparably gorgeous dresses.

5 celebrity-approved floral-printed dresses for summer season

 

Katrina Kaif in classy shirt dress: 

The Merry Christmas actress recently wore a gorgeous upper-thigh-length white full-sleeved shirt mini-dress with a vibrant orange and white print on it, along with a collared neckline. 

Katrina’s flowery dress also had a flowy design with well-formed that added to the piece’s overall texture and spelled gorgeousness. The sophisticated and alluring V-shaped neckline also elevated the whole outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor in rose-printed dress:

The Devara actress recently wore an incomparable white calf-length midi dress with a red and pink-hued rose print. The super cool halter neckline also looked undeniably stunning.

Janhvi’s form-fitting dress with fiery cut-outs on the chest and dramatic flowerettes at the neckline looked incomparable. The dress accentuated her curves to perfection, and we loved it.

Kriti Sanon in chic fit and flare dress: 

The Teri Baaton Mien Aisa Uljha Jiya actress recently made our hearts skip a beat as she wore a white calf-length midi-dress with a fabulous orange, yellow, and pink print on the same. 

Kriti looked magical in this fit-and-flare midi dress, which featured oversized cap sleeves, an alluring neckline, super sexy cut-outs at the back, and a ruffled design that looked incomparable. We love how it cinched the diva’s waist!

Deepika Padukone in floral-printed frock: 

The Fighter actress made us gasp in a well-structured and pleated frock-like dress with regal-looking peach, pink, red, orange, and green-hued floral prints on the same. 

Deepika’s classy ankle-length dress with a fitted top and a pleated flowing skirt was fabulous. The deep and plunging neckline of the beautiful dress also elevated the fabulous ensemble to pure perfection.

Sara Ali Khan in a pretty floral mini dress: 

In a series of pictures that she recently shared on Instagram, the Murder Mubarak actress was seen wearing a floral print dress with a multi-tiered skirt, ruffled and puffed sleeves, along with a hot sweetheart neckline. 

Sara’s dress also had a fitted bodice that elevated it beyond all comparison. It was laden with a blue flowery print and subtle white polka dots that looked all things spectacular. We love the fabulous dress.

So, are you feeling inspired to embrace the flower power this summer season? Which one of these classy pieces is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's mini ruched dress is romantic, classic and perfect for date night with bae

Credits: Celebrities Instagram Pages
Latest Articles