5 times Shehnaaz Gill dazzled us with her desi charm through stunning ethnic looks, making us all go 'oye hoye'

The Bigg Boss 13 fame diva Shehnaaz Gill makes sure her presence is marked everywhere. From red-carpet events to award shows and weddings, the diva never fails to impress her fans with her adorable appearances. From statement-making kurtas with subtle makeup looks, to saree looks that left her fans swooning over her desi allure, Sana AKA Shehnaaz Gill nails each of her looks. She knows her sartorial style and aims at turning heads effortlessly.

So, buckle up as we take a look at her most stunning looks that prove sarees are anything but outdated! Well, what’s the wait for? Let’s dive right in and look at some of the most amazing ethnic looks by Shehnaaz Gill that are nothing short of a major ethnic fashion inspiration.

5 ethnic looks of Shehnaaz Gill that made us say Tauba Tauba

1. Shehnaaz Gill gives ethnic fashion supremacy in a yellow kurta set

Punjab’s diva Shehnaaz Gill shared some mesmerizing pictures in yellow ethnic attire, calling herself ‘sunshine.’ Donning a stunning yellow chanderi sharara set, this diva looked absolutely stunning. The kurta featured sequins, and cut dana, along with hand and machine embroidery. It is paired with pants and a dupatta showcasing sequins and boota work. Priced at INR 32,859, the outfit comes from a label named Kalighata.

For her glam, Shehnaaz opted for a muted and natural look. With a radiant base, she went for blush pink cheeks, nude pink lips, and black eyeliner. Her hair was half-tied and left open, and she completed the look with small kundan fall earrings from Rebaari Jewels.

Advertisement

2. Shehnaaz Gill has a thing for sarees and this look is a proof

Shehnaaz Gill was among the many celebrities who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. Channelling Midas touch vibes, she was decked in a golden saree that features brown and deep bronze leaf and flower patterns. Looking like a vision draped in the nine yards of grace, Shehnaaz let the pallu open at a floor-sweeping length. She opted for a golden backless bralette blouse featuring sequin embellishments and was a stunner. With a bow-style closure on the back, a deep neckline, and a cropped hem, Shahnaaz Gill completed the look with elegance. This Ochre Masakali Saree from House of Masaba is priced at Rs. 38,000.

Accessorizing her saree look, she styled it with diamond and emerald jewels that included a necklace, bracelet, rings, and dangling earrings. Celebrity makeup artist Sonik Sarwate glammed up this diva with smoky kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner ladened with mascara, and amped it further with rouged cheeks. She finished her glam with a chocolate brown lip shade and beaming highlighter. With centre-parted loose tresses, Shehnaaz flaunted her million-dollar smile while striking a pose for the camera.

Advertisement

3. A vibrant green kurta set amps up Shehnaaz’s ethnic charm

The Thank You For Coming actress was not long ago spotted adorning a vivacious green kurta set. This embroidered outfit was designed by none other than the designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The vibrant green hue radiated regal allure and made a bold statement. Featuring an angarkha kurta paired with palazzo pants, the outfit was embellished with gota patti work and threadwork embroidery. The fit-and-flare of this cotton angarkha kurta set had a simplistic charm to it.

She made millions of hearts skip a beat as she styled the look with classic glass bangles in a magenta hue that matched the embroidery on her kurta. With dewy and neutral makeup with hints of highlighter and a dash of nude lipstick, Shehnaaz completed her look with open blow-out tresses.

4. Shehnaaz Gill radiates regal charm in a green velvet kurta set

Advertisement

Oozing regal vibes at the screening of 'Sam Bahadur' not so long ago, Shehnaaz Gill proved that her desi charm is unlike any other celebrity. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress wore a gorgeous velvet kurta set from the shelves of designer Sureena Chowdhri. This Afreen Kurta Set features an A-line silk velvet kurta and a panelled salwar set. Giving us a yesteryear charm, this mehendi green kurta was paired with a contrast sea green organza dupatta. It featured zardosi and handwork along the kurta and salwar’s hemline that oozed a regal allure. This charming outfit that the actress flaunted with her charisma is priced at Rs. 38,000.

Styling her look with utmost elegance, Shehnaaz opted for small jhumkas complementing her ethnic outfit. For glam, she picked rosy cheeks, and winged eyeliner, and accentuated it with nude pink lips. She styled her look further with golden sandals and left her hair loose which complemented her overall appearance.

5. Fresh floral blooms - Shehnaaz flaunts a stunning Gazal Gupta couture saree

Decked up as a bridesmaid for her friend’s wedding, Shehnaaz made sure she channelled an elegant charm with her floral saree. Without an iota of doubt, we can say that she was looking just splendid in this gorgeous Gazal Gupta couture saree. This stunning six yards of charm features an ombre floral printed dupion silk saree highlighted with 3D floral embroidery paired embroidered strappy blouse. This stunning floral bloom saree comes with a hefty price tag of INR 59,900.

Advertisement

However, letting her saree do the talking, the actress opted for a minimal route and picked a dainty diamond choker with matching earrings to accessorize her look. She finished it with a statement kada and styled her hair in a sleek low bun. With neutral makeup and enhanced eyebrows, she picked nude lipstick to tie her look together in a subtle style.

We are swooning over each of Shehnaaz Gill’s stunning ethnic looks. Be it a saree or a suit, she knows how to put her best foot forward and grab eyeballs for all the right reasons. Which one of these exquisite desi looks is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: From colorful crochet to monochrome stripes, 5 times Alia Bhatt showed us how to rock cardigans this winter season