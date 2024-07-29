From metallic to leather: 5 times mom-to-be Deepika Padukone showed that there's no place for boring in her pants collection

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is not just renowned for her acting skills and dazzling screen presence; she is also a fashion icon who always makes heads turn with her dazzling style. From stunning sarees to elegant dresses, she knows how to look fabulous.

But there's another side to her wardrobe that's just as impressive—her collection of pants deserves special mention. Her pants game is nothing short of extraordinary, setting trends that are both unique and universally stylish. Let’s take a closer look at her pants.

Vibrant orange pants

Deepika Padukone dazzled during the Chhapaak promotions in a vibrant orange outfit that showcased her sartorial flair. She wore high-waisted pants from the brand Aje, featuring vibrant orange hues and shimmery embroidery.

Paired with an oversized orange shirt, the look was both chic and cohesive. She completed the outfit with orange heels and long golden earrings. Her hair was tied in a messy ponytail, and nude makeup balanced the bold color of her outfit. Deepika’s ensemble highlighted her knack for embracing boldness with ease.

Silver metallic pants

Deepika Padukone recently stunned many with a glamorous look in a pair of silver metallic pants and a white t-shirt. The silver pants had a futuristic and edgy feel due to their metallic sheen. Combined with a plain white t-shirt, it was one of the best styles where the look was amplified yet poised at the same time.

To complete her look, Deepika wore simple accessories and ensured that her overall look was quite classy and trendy. Her hair was done in casual loose curls, and her makeup had a natural, glowing, dewy look. She rounded off her look with silver metallic heels. It is a clear example of how Deepika can turn simple pieces into extraordinary apparel.

Advertisement

3D Floral denim pants

Deepika Padukone showcased her fashion-forward style in a standout denim outfit featuring rolled-up pants adorned with vibrant red 3D floral accents. These eye-catching floral details added a unique and playful twist to her classic denim jeans. She paired the embellished jeans with a white tank top styled with a knotted detail at the front. The simple top perfectly complemented the striking jeans and also gave a laid-back vibe.

Black leather pants

Deepika Padukone turned heads in a bold black leather outfit, featuring sleek black leather pants paired with a matching black leather top. The outfit exuded a chic, edgy vibe. The black leather pants were tailored to perfection. She kept her accessories minimal, allowing the outfit to stand out. The actress opted for silver oversized hoops, black heels, and with minimal makeup and hair styled in a sleek ponytail, she finished her look.

Green leather wide leg pants

Advertisement

Deepika made a stylish statement with vibrant green pants. The wide-leg cut provided a relaxed and elegant silhouette. She paired the pants with a light green backless top, which gave a balanced vibe to the outfit. Deepika complemented the ensemble with minimal accessories featuring dainty hoops and green Nike sneakers. She opted for subtle makeup, keeping the focus on the vibrant green pants. The actress left her short hair open in waves.

For those who wish to take their wardrobe from boring to fabulous, it is good to borrow a leaf from Deepika Padukone’s pants collection to marry style and comfort. Her outfits can inspire endlessly, proving that any girl can make a powerful and stylish statement with the help of the proper pair of pants.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra makes basics look trendy in checked coat and denim jeans accentuated with luxe accessories