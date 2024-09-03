Mira Kapoor's Mumbai airport look, featuring an oxford shirt and flared denim pants, is the perfect outfit for casual Fridays at work

Mira Rajput was spotted at the airport this morning, September 3, showing us all how to travel in style and comfort. She once again impressed us with her airport outfit featuring a light blue shirt and flared-leg denim pants, perfect and stylish for a long journey. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

For her airport look, Mira chose a light blue button-down, relaxed-fit Oxford shirt with drop shoulders, long sleeves and a rounded hem. She rolled up the sleeves to give her outfit a laid-back yet polished vibe. The gentle azure shade of her shirt contributed to making it look fresh enough for boarding an early morning flight.

She matched the shirt with flared leg denim trousers, which gave her ensemble an element of beauty. Apart from being fashionable, these flared-leg jeans were also comfortable during long journeys.

The accessories Mira picked to finalize her look were the ones that took it to a different level. Silver earrings and dainty chains formed a slight twinkle in her dressing without dominating in any sense. Her wrist was covered with stacked bracelets and a classy timepiece, which brought a sophisticated charm to her look.

On the other hand, the 29-year-old selected brown sandals that matched perfectly with the whole dress for added ease. For an extra pinch of luxury, she carried along a leather handbag by Alaia, a high-end brand, which made her outfit complete.

As for her makeup, she went for a nude glossy lip, soft eyeshadow and blushed cheeks, which left her looking fresh and glowing. While her locks were left open and free flowing in loose waves, softening the overall appearance.

It is a perfect outfit for what would be worn on casual Fridays during work. It’s not too formal nor too trendy, but it is still quite comfortable! In addition, one can wear this attire to subtle social events and spice it up depending upon the accessories.

Mira Rajput’s airport look is a perfect example of how one can look chic and trendy while traveling. In this event, she wore a light blue shirt, flared denim pants, and natural makeup, and this is an indication that one can dress fashionably without straining themselves. Whether you are going out for a trip or looking for some casual style, Mira’s look is something to consider copying.

