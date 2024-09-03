5 times Deepika Padukone showed us that a bold lip is all you need to make a statement

Deepika Padukone’s fashion is her strong suit, and seeing her pull off bold lip shades is one of the many things we find attractive.Her bold are not just a beauty trend, they are a statement. Here is how Deepika Padukone is giving us cues on how to get bold lips right.

Classic red lip

Deepika Padukone has perfected the bold, single colored style, especially with her stunning red-on-red outfits. She paired the classic red lip with sleek red dress, creating a look that’s both elegant and confident. This works so well because the matching shades create a cohesive look. Deepika chose a true red that suits her warm skin tone and kept her accessories minimal and rest of the make-up simple, allowing her red lips to shine.

To recreate this look, pick a red dress and lipstick that matches your skin tone and keep your accessories simple with focus on smooth make-up and softly defined eyes.

Dark red-brown lip

Deepika Padukone is known for her bold fashion choices, and her dark red brown lip paired with orange latex dress is a standout look. The deep brown lip color contrasts beautifully with the glossy material of the dress.

To recreate this look, choose a dark red brown lipstick that suits your skin tone and pair it with glossy dress while keeping your accessories minimal. Define your eyes and make a powerful fashion statement just like Deepika.

Advertisement

Dark glossy maroon lips

Deepika’s dark glossy maroon lips are a perfect example of how to make a bold beauty statement. This deep rich color can instantly elevate your outfit and the glossy effect will make lips look fuller. This look can work with minimal make-up or bold eyes. To recreate this, choose a deep maroon lipstick with glossy finish. For more glossy effect, you can layer a clear or maroon toned gloss. A touch of highlighter will complement your bold look perfectly.

Scarlet lips

Deepika paired a bold scarlet lip with sleek black pantsuit. The scarlet red lip color comes slightly with an orange undertone. Her bright lips added a pop of color against the classic black suit and emphasized a strong look. A scarlet lip color works well for most of the complexions. If you add mascara and sleek eyeliner, it will complement your lip. Style your hair in a low bun or straight to complete your powerful look.

Advertisement

Preppy red

Deepika’s this look of red lip color is perfect to elevate your everyday styles. She paired it with white shirt and jeans and her lips added a pop of color to her clean and simple outfit. To create this look, you can opt for a red lipstick in a creamy tone. Add a touch of blush and you can also go bold with your eye shadow. Opt for hairstyles like slick back and neat ponytail to let your lipstick shine.

To sum up, bold lips by Deepika Padukone are an exemplary guide on putting on bold colors with confidence and classiness. A beautiful bold lip is achievable through choosing the right shade, balancing your makeup, perfecting application and maintaining the color. Get some ideas from Deepika’s unforgettable looks and speak through your lips.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone delivers high-fashion maternity shoot as she plays and slays in 4 looks; see through dress with bikini tops