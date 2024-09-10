Margot Robbie recently walked the red carpet at the My Old Ass premiere. This was her very first time since her pregnancy was announced, and we absolutely loved it. She wore a form-fitting gray bodycon dress that perfectly accentuated her curves, helping her flaunt her adorable baby bump. Her gorgeous look literally left people stunned at TreePeople in Beverly Hills, California, and we can totally see why. We are obsessed with Margot Robbie dress.

So, why don’t just we zoom right in and have a detailed glance at the statement-worthy Margot Robbie grey dress served by the 34-year-old Oscar-nominated actress for some major maternity-friendly fashion inspiration?

Margot Robbie fashion style is just the best. She always knows just how to set the red carpet on fire, and looking back at all of her fiery and fashionable pink Barbiecore looks, we were expecting something amazing from her first pregnancy-friendly look on the red carpet. It’s so great to see that she delivered on the same. The Birds of Prey actress made our hearts do the happy dance by serving a gray-hued look that was just simple yet spectacular.

The classy look featured an off-the-shoulder long dress that was all things elegant and incomparable. With a ruched detailing, which added to its overall texture, and a sassy slit on the side, this dress was just resplendent. Further, the Babylon actress’ ankle-length fitted dress had a straight fit which helped accentuate her incomparable curves with an alluring slanted neckline that added a layer of sultriness to her oh-so-sassy outfit.

With this outfit, she proved that the days when maternity looks were all about being restricted to oversized and boring choices are gone. Now, even expecting mothers can effortlessly slay and flaunt their adorable baby bumps in some of the most incomparable outfits like the one worn by Margot. Last but not least, she unexpectedly completed her outfit with strappy black heels, shattering yet another misbelief. Her heels legit elevated the look, adding some modern sass to it.

In fact, Robbie also accessorized to perfection. She added pretty droplet earrings, and a matching embellished bracelet to add some panache to her outfit. It wouldn’t be a lie if we said that Margot added some shine and sparkle to the evening with her gasp-worthy choices. But, they didn’t take over her dress and allowed it to shine under its own spotlight.

Margot also chose to accentuate her natural beauty with a subtle and fresh-faced look. The actress opted for a radiant base, a delicate dab of blush with just a hint of shimmering highlighter, and a touch of sheen for nourished lips. This subtle look enhanced her natural glow. However, her smile totally won the crown. We also just can’t her over her pregnancy glow—It visibly took her look to the next level.

Moreover, she chose to leave her golden locks open and cascading freely down her back and shoulders, enhancing the look. The Barbie actress’ luscious tresses were delicately styled into a natural-looking sleek and straight hairstyle that gave it a refined touch. This effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle with a sassy middle parting complemented the diva’s look while framing her gorgeous face.

So, what did you think of Margot Robbie’s gray bodycon dress look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

