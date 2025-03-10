Mrunal Thakur aces corporate-chic fashion core in pinstripe halter top and Celine belt worth Rs 65k

Mrunal Thakur is an emerging fashion icon in the movie industry. Whether it's her ethnic slays or everyday sartorial glam, Mrunal makes heads turn with her outstanding ensembles. Her recent look was no exception as the Sitaramam actress geared up in corporate attire, captivating netizens as always.

Thakur is a talented actress with striking beauty and an excellent fashion sense. The Hi Nanna actress was recently papped in a power-polished look that exuded office glam vibes. The actress donned a pinstripe halter-neck vest top from Zara featuring the formal corporate suiting fabric. The vest featured a flap-style pocket, adding texture and structure to modern office wear.

Mrunal Thakur paired this vest with ankle-length navy-blue baggy jeans, adding an effortless quirk to the formal workwear. She kept her outfit subtle yet striking with no jewelry whatsoever.

However, the showstopper of Mrunal’s outfit was her opulent Celine belt, which cost a whopping Rs 65,000. The Triomphe Belt featured the brand’s patent Taurillon, adding a sparkly element to the otherwise monochromatic outfit.

The Aankh Micholi actress left her short bob-cut hair billowing freely, complementing her GenZ CEO-core look. She further accessorized her look with square sunglasses in a wide black frame. Mrunal slipped on transparent strap heels for footwear, elevating her corporate-chic style.

Mrunal Thakur’s simple yet striking attire exemplifies how even the subtlest fashion choices can have a significant impact. It’s all about styling. Thakur’s corporate-style but make-it-runway fashion core captured us with its boss-luxe appeal. Recreate this style for an office-glam look and command attention like a corporate baddie!