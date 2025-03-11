Mrunal Thakur’s Rs 2,50,798 Miu Miu brown bag gets ethnic twist with green kurti, perfect outfit choice for this Holi season

When Mrunal Thakur gets ready for a brunch date, it’s not just about enjoying food with her favorite person but also serving style inspiration. The actress’s look for the brunch was all about feeling comfy, relaxing, and, of course, a bit of desi aesthetic. She wore a white floral print green kurti with the classy Miu Miu bag adding a touch of rich luxury. Let’s get through the details of her outfit!

Known for her minimal and elegant fashion, Mrunal Thakur just dropped us a perfect ethnic look for a radiant and subtle appearance. She wore a simple green kurti with a short v-cut at the neckline and half-sleeves. The white floral prints were adorned all over it, adding just the right dose of youthful charm to it. Mrunal got the right balance of comfort and style with the straight cut at both sides.

Perfect for the individual to feel at ease without compromising on style, the black pants were a wonderful choice. The Hi Nanna actress chose to pair her green kurti with the black pants, which feature a loose silhouette and high-waisted fitting.

This Holi, if you’re planning to wear something different than white, then you can try this Mrunal Thakur-inspired green kurti, and it can be effortlessly styled with the black pants. Also, for white lovers, you can pair it with the white palazzo, getting a go-to Holi look.

Who said luxury can’t be blended with minimalism? Mrunal Thakur did it perfectly. The actress paired her simple kurta and pants with the luxe Miu Miu bag, which costs Rs 2,50,798. The leather bag has convenient shoulder straps crossed on the upper body. She covered her eyes with black, tinted sunglasses. For accessories, she only donned golden stud earrings.

Her beauty game was all-thing natural, free from high glam. To flaunt her naturally glowing beauty, the actress kept it hydrated with some drops of moisturizer and added the finishing touch with the light shade lipstick. She was all set to enjoy the lunch in her flat footwear and hair kept open in the side partition.

This Holi season, wear something colorful like this green kurti. To add some style for the perfect holi-party look, you can wear some oxidized jewelry with the hair styled in a sleek bun. Take cues and have a blasting Holi celebration.