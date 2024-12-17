5 glam Christmas outfit ideas inspired by Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and more to sparkle this holiday season

The merry jingle of bells is just around the corner. So, it comes as no surprise that this is the time for Christmas fashion that’s meant to be a spectacle of charm and elegance. Indeed, Christmas is the perfect time to amp up your style game. Whether you’re planning a warm family dinner, meeting your bae’s parents at a fancy X-mas party, or painting the town red with your buddies, here are 7 dreamy Christmas outfit ideas inspired by Bollywood stars.

From Khushi Kapoor’s bold red ensemble to Alia Bhatt’s chic winter glam, this list is your Xmas style guide. After all, these Yuletide looks will ensure you’ll stand out under the mistletoe amid twinkling fairy lights!

5 Celeb-Approved Christmas Outfit Ideas to Slay Your Holiday Celebrations

1. Ananya’s Snug, Pastel-Hued Sweater with a Rudolph Headband

Staying true to the Yuletide spirit, Ananya Panday went for a cozy and playful look. She paired a snug, pastel-hued sweater with blue jeans and a Rudolph headband. This laid-back yet cheerful outfit is perfect for casual Christmas gatherings you plan to attend this jolly season. Simply add a pair of chunky white sneakers and a plaid scarf to keep it both stylish and winter-ready!

2. Diana’s Sleek Metallic Grey Backless Slip Dress

Diana Penty brought the holiday sparkle in a sleek metallic grey slip dress with spaghetti straps. The minimalist silhouette exudes effortless elegance, making it a go-to for evening Xmas Eve parties. You can also pair this backless dress with statement silver earrings and metallic heels to complete the shimmering ensemble.

Advertisement

3. Khushi’s Red Satin Mini Dress with a Floor Length Train

Khushi Kapoor wowed in a strapless custom red mini dress, featuring a dramatic floor-length train. She completed the look with matching satin Louboutin heels, adding a dose of glamour. If you choose such an ensemble for your next office Christmas party, you should keep the accessories minimal and let the statement dress do the talking. Moreover, pair it with delicate diamond studs for a polished finish!

4. Bhumi’s Classic Little Black Dress And X-Mas Headband

Bhumi Pednekar channeled timeless sophistication with a classic Little Black Dress (LBD). Adding black stockings and a festive headband, she nailed the perfect mix of chic and Christmassy. You can also layer such a dress with a tailored red coat and a pair of ankle boots to elevate the look for a merry night out.

5. Alia’s Chartreuse Strappy Fringe Dress and Reindeer Hairband

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt dazzled in a chartreuse strappy fringe dress. The vibrant color and playful fringe detailing made her outfit an absolute standout and you must reimagine the look for a Yuletide party! However, pair the outfit with nude heels and subtle gold jewelry to keep the focus on the bold hues. Then opt for a bold red lip and soft wavy hair to amplify the Yuletide vibes anywhere you go!

These celebrity-inspired Christmas outfit ideas are proof that holiday dressing can be stylish, festive, and practical. You can instantly wear any of these styles and turn heads while exuding Christmas charm!

But always remember to add your own flair with statement jewelry, bold makeup, or luxe outerwear to truly make these looks your own. So, this Xmas, let your outfit reflect the joy, warmth, and magic of the season, and step out in style that’s worthy of the festivities!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 salwar suit neck designs flaunted by Kareena, Athiya, and others to upgrade your ethnic style this wedding season