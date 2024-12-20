Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Manish Malhotra's custom suit and floral dupatta, proves her style game never fails

Just a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is enough to understand what true natural beauty looks like. Her impeccable choice of outfits and styling adds the perfect finishing touch, elevating her allure to a whole new level. Last night, the actress attended a special school event for her daughter, accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. Embracing her love for traditional wear, Aishwarya looked stunning in a black dress that exuded elegance and grace. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble.

Aishwarya Rai looked enchanting in her classic black traditional outfit. Inspired by Manish Malhotra’s couture saree collection, she opted for a custom black suit. Featuring full sleeves and a high neckline, her outfit perfectly balanced sophistication and glamour. The ankle-length detailing added an elegant touch, ensuring all eyes were on her.

The best part of her look, however, was yet to come. While her dress appeared understated, it was her dupatta that stole the show. Heavily adorned with intricate floral detailing, the dupatta added a captivating charm, making it the highlight of her ensemble and elevating her entire appearance.

To add a feminine touch, the actress styled her dupatta draped over one shoulder, allowing one side of the pallu to fall gracefully along her arm. For ease of movement, she wrapped the ends of the dupatta around her back and carried it in her opposite hand, blending elegance with practicality.

The Ponniyin Selvan actress complemented her black ensemble with a matching sling bag. Featuring a textured base and golden chain straps, the bag added a touch of sophistication. It’s the perfect accessory for a festive wardrobe, combining elegance with practicality.

Her makeup was on point, serving the perfect balance of elegance and boldness. She elevated her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, a soft pink eyeshadow, and a striking dark red lipstick that popped beautifully, adding a fiery touch to her overall appearance.

To perfectly highlight her facial features and keep the focus on her outfit, the actress wore her hair open with a middle parting, effortlessly styled straight. She completed the look with classy pointed black heels featuring stone-embellished straps.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s all-black ensemble is a stunning choice to elevate your festive wardrobe. Take inspiration from her enchanting traditional look, which strikes the perfect balance between minimalism and glamour, ensuring all eyes are on you.

