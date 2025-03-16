Namrata Shirodkar looks like she is stepping straight out of a vintage painting in Torani's exquisite red lehenga

Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of South superstar Mahesh Babu, just made our Sunday more happening. She recently took to her social media handle to drop images of herself posing in the stunning red lehenga that gave her nothing less than a bride look. The former actress always had a strong sense of fashion, creating a look too hard to pull off. Let’s get into the details of her red outfit!

Namrata Shirodkar's latest social media post has us swooning over her traditional look. She looked absolutely gorgeous and royal in the red lehenga by Torani, which was meticulously crafted with intricate embroidery. The full-sleeved blouse with the scooped neckline added a touch of elegance. Her custom-fit blouse was adorned with zari and sequin work, adding the perfect festive charm. The sheer panel connected at the edge of the blouse seamlessly cascaded down, giving a modern twist to the traditional outfit.

The voluminous lehenga was perfect for a dreamy twirl. The matching red lehenga was deeply decorated with embroidery featuring floral motifs and petals. Completing her look, the former actress decided to put her thick embroidered border dupatta over one shoulder. The intricate patterns in the Torani outfit added a regal charm, perfect for a jaw-dropping reaction.

The final touch to this mesmerizing look was the multi-layered choker necklace, earrings, maang tikka, and rings. These accessories were definitely not simple but striking, leaving a lasting impression. Namrata’s hair, tied back into a sleek bun, gave equal limelight to all the features, leaving no strands loose.

Advertisement

Adding to her beauty, she elevated her already glowing skin with subtle makeup. Her eyes looked enhanced with bold-winged eyeliner strokes and soft-shade eyeshadow. Further, she added blush to her cheekbones and completed her makeup with her lips painted in a nude shade.

Mahesh Babu’s wife, former actress Namrata Shirodkar, left us spellbound with her royal look. With keen attention to detail, she ensured that everything, from her outfit and accessories to her makeup, captured attention. Save this for later!