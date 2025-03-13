Remember Vaastav fame Namrata Shirodkar? Her latest fashion transformation wearing Manish Malhotra outfit will blow your mind

Former actress and popular South star Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar has always been a fan of elegant fashion, and undoubtedly, no one can outsmart her. Her recent social media post just proved that. All wrapped in elegance and dripping in style, the star wife brought royal charm to her feed, slaying in the long structured dress created by the renowned designer Manish Malhotra. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her look. Check it out!

Namrata Shirodkar served royal vibes with her latest look, wherein she was dressed in the classic Manish Malhotra creation. It was a long, structured silhouette jacket with ethereal floor-length detailing. Prepared meticulously in an ivory hue with intricate embroidery in muted gold all over it, the outfit instantly added a rich feel without appearing overdone. This breathtaking dress had a stand collar with custom-fit sleeves, loosening at the edge.

The long jacket dress worn by Mahesh Babu’s wife had a closed front with a straight cut at the bottom. She beautifully tied all the details together, with a belt at the waist. Honestly, it’s a look we all crave to recreate for wedding celebrations like shaadi and sangeet. All the bridesmaids, please take note, who knows when your best friend/sister will decide to get married?

Namrata Shirodkar’s outfit spoke for itself, but that didn’t stop her from adding statement pieces that were quite unique and striking. She adorned her ears with emerald drop earrings and hands down, it was the only accessory she needed to stand out even more.

Complementing the ensemble, Namrata decided to enhance her beauty with soft makeup. She highlighted her eyes with a warm-toned, shimmery golden eyeshadow; with long lashes making her look all the more enchanting. Her cheekbones were covered in blush, whereas she painted her lips with a nude shade. To complete her look, Namrata let her front strands fall gracefully on her face with the middle partition.

Namrata Shirodkar is a big fan of traditional fashion, and it’s always evident in her clothing choices. Her ability to pull off these traditional designs with statement styling automatically fixates our eyes on her, admiring her beauty.