‘Don’t think he took me seriously’: When Mahesh Babu recalled how Ranbir Kapoor disbelieved him over THIS comment
Throwback to the time when Mahesh Babu remembered his special conversation with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and revealed how the latter didn’t believe what he said.
Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly one of the most widely lauded superstars of Indian cinema who enjoys a massive fan following across the country. However, the actor once revealed being a fanboy of Ranbir Kapoor and confessed how the latter never believed what he’d said.
While attending an event at Malla Reddy College of Engineering in Hyderabad back in 2023, Mahesh Babu was asked by the audience to share his view about Ranbir Kapoor.
In response, the Telugu superstar recalled one of his conversations with Ranbir Kapoor and remarked how the latter never believed a word of what he said. Nonetheless, Mahesh commented that he will forever remain a big fan of the Barfi actor.
Mahesh Babu said, “I have told him this before, also when I met him but I don't think he took me seriously. So today, on this stage, I'm saying that I'm a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and in my opinion, he is the best actor in India."
Well, over the years, the Kurchi Madhapetti star has maintained cordial equations with his contemporaries in Bollywood.
Fast forward to now, and Mahesh Babu is back in the spotlight for his work. The actor is currently filming a highly anticipated project with SS Rajamouli as the director. Titled SSMB29, the globe-trotting adventure also stars actors Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in crucial roles.
Currently, the movie is being shot in Odisha and the internet seems to be filled with tons of leaked glimpses from the sets of the massive project.
Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has been busy with the shooting of the film Love And War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
