As we cross the halfway mark of Navratri 2024, it’s time to embrace the vibrance, beauty, and valor of red for the sixth auspicious day of celebration. This day is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, also known as Mahishasura Mardini, revered for her fierce and powerful nature. The sixth day of Navratri signifies passion, love, and strength, making red the perfect shade for the occasion. Are you ready to slay the day?

Let’s dive in and take a closer look at some resplendent, celebrity-approved style ideas inspired by Bollywood’s leading ladies like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more. These icons are sure to offer a major dose of fashion inspiration for this special day.

4 trend-worthy ideas on how to shine in red for Navratri 2024 day 6

1. Red floral saree look:

Want to achieve the perfect look for Navratri Day 6 with a touch of modern elegance? Shraddha Kapoor’s stunning red floral saree look could be your ideal choice.

The elegant saree features a vibrant red base adorned with multicolored floral embroidery, adding a refreshing twist to the traditional drape. Pair it with a sleeveless blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline to enhance the overall aesthetic. Complete the look with oxidized accessories like jhumkas, bracelets, and rings. A radiant makeup look with a bold lip will make this ensemble pop beautifully.

2. Classy suit look:

Looking to serve pure traditional allure on Navratri Day 6? Take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan's bright and beautiful red suit look. This classy ensemble features a long red kurta cinched at the waist, accentuating her curves.

The delicate gold jaal embroidery at the hemline paired with churidar pants and a heavily embroidered dupatta make this look a true celebration of ethnic beauty. Pair it with gold jhumkas or chandelier-like statement earrings and add red bangles for extra charm. Keep your makeup subtle to balance the overall elegance.

3. Embellished saree look:

If you’re obsessed with Ananya Panday’s impeccable wardrobe choices, her recent red embellished saree is the perfect Navratri inspiration.

This dazzling saree is covered with shimmery sequins and gold embroidery on the borders, making it an ideal pick for fashionistas. Pair the saree with a chic, modern blouse to elevate the look. Since the saree is richly detailed, keep your accessories and makeup minimal to let the outfit take center stage.

4. Classy printed anarkali look:

If you adore anarkali suits and want to shine in a classy and chic way for your next celebration, you should definitely check out Aditi Rao Hydari’s stunning red Anarkali ensemble. It’s a fantastic source of fashion inspiration, especially if you love floral designs.

Her outfit showcased a floor-length kurta with beautifully defined pleats and a striking pink floral print that elevated the entire look. To finish off the ensemble, pair it with gold chaandbalis, trendy kadhas, and jutis. A touch of subtle makeup with a bold lip would perfectly enhance the vibe of this outfit.

Now that you've seen some red-hot ethnic fashion inspiration, it's your turn to shine. Remember, red isn't just a color; it's a symbol of strength, passion, and the power within you. So, channel your confidence, embrace the vibrancy, and celebrate the power of the feminine divine in all its glory.

So, which one of these statement-worthy red outfits is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

