Navratri 2024 is here! It’s very common for people to choose to wear purely traditional and outdated ethnic clothes for auspicious occasions during the days of Navratri. However, walking the path of fusion fabulousness is rare. Well, Ananya Panday has successfully broken that barrier with the ULTIMATE indo-western Navratri look. She posted pictures of herself in a green and black outfit with gold touches, and her black top and brocade skirt look is all about fashion fabulousness. We are sincerely OBSESSED with her styling game.

So, let’s just zoom in and take a closer look at the awesome Navratri-ready fusion wear ensemble carried to pure perfection by none other than Ananya Panday, for 2024. After all, it’s garba and dandiya time!

For an occasion as joyous as this one, why don’t we dive deep into Ananya Pandey‘s festive season wardrobe for a major motivation? After all her recent green and black-hued look was all things fiery and fabulous, and we’re in love with her fusional style game. The simply elegant look featured a floor-length bright green-hued lehenga skirt.

The elegant skirt legit glowed with traditional and intricate gold brocade embroidery work all over it, which took the times reinvented piece to the next level. The well-pleated style of the long skirt was just as alluring as it allowed the skirt to move freely and mimic the actress’ moves as she walked ahead with grace—Its allure is totally timeless.

But, the highlight of the whole look was how the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress went above and beyond to style her skirt with a full-sleeved and plain black top, with a high and sophisticated neckline. This form-fitting top helped her flaunt her oh-so-toned figure and accentuated her curves while giving a modern touch to her ethnic and elegant look. With this choice, Ananya redefined brocade lehenga looks, proving how easy it is to slay in them. We loved this fiery breath of fresh air.

Furthermore, Panday chose to complete her outfit with strappy sandals that perfectly matched her fusion look and its overall semi-traditional vibe. These made her entire ethnic ensemble look well harmonized. Meanwhile, she also decided to give the outfit the space it needed to shine bright like a diamond by taking the minimalistic yet impactful route with the look.

Talking about her accessory choices, Ananya decided to go all out with her traditional accessories. This added that much-needed tinge of traditional bling and gorgeousness. The list included classic mirror-worked earrings with a pearl droplet. She also added matching unique cocktail rings on her fingers along with a long and decorated layered neckline as well as a short choker-like piece. Keeping the accessories shiny was a great decision as it let the diva’s head-turning outfit get the needed charm.

She also chose to tie her dark locks up and styled her dark tresses into a well-tied signature high bun with a back-combed appeal. This look, with a middle parting, made sure her accessories were clearly visible, and it allowed the actress to look all just totally fab. Even her delicate bindi was on point.

Lastly, let’s talk about the diva’s flawless makeup look. She opted to go radiant glam with subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black kohl-rimmed eyes, subtly blushed cheeks with highlighter, and a minimal baked effect with this one, to match her supremely chic aesthetic. However, her perfect peach-colored lipstick with a glossy touch legit stole our hearts. We are thoroughly obsessed with the chic actress’ overall outfit, aren’t you?

So, what did you think of Ananya Panday’s latest fusional look? Are you feeling inspired for your Navratri 2024 look? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below.

