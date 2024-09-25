Shraddha Kapoor is known for many roles that she has played throughout her career but her role as Aarohi from Aashiqui 2 is a league apart—She legit lives rent-free in all of our minds. This is precisely why the Stree 2 actress’ latest OOTN sparked such a wave of nostalgia for us. She wore a classy black sequinned saree for an event in Mumbai, and happened to run into Aditya Roy Kapur, and that too, on a rainy day—It doesn’t get better than this, don’t you agree?

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress can always create relatable magic with her fashionable picks. So, why don’t we delve into the intricate details of Shraddha Kapoor’s simply gorgeous outfit?

Shraddha Kapoor chose to wear a gorgeous all-black ethnic ensemble with six yards of seriously pretty elegance from Devnaagri. This silk organza saree, known as the ‘Black Sequins Embroidered Silk Saree’ was an easy-to-drape and super versatile choice that can seamlessly flow from your everyday outfitting to evenings of celebration with just a few minor changes—This is exactly what makes it such a great choice. We are obsessed with the zig-zag edges.

The classy pick, which also came with a hefty price tag worth Rs. 62,000, was paired with a modernized embroidered blouse that also came with an appealing square-shaped neckline which added a twist to the outfit’s overall allure. We also loved the fitted silhouette of the same. This piece of pure perfection has been carefully crafted by artisans. Doesn't it suit the diva’s frame, accentuating it like a definite charm?

The diva’s appearance in this outfit serves as a reminder that fashion is not just about clothing; it’s about the charm and confidence with which one can carry whatever one chooses to wear that helps them create the perfect fashion statement, and we’re so inspired by Shraddha’s look. We also loved her harmonized black sandals.

Furthermore, the Stree actress chose to accessorize her seriously incomparable ethnic outfit with exceptional silver earrings and matching silver cuff-like bracelets. These pretty pieces indescribably elevated the outfit and ended up giving quite a fusion look to her outfit because of how modern they were—A very wise choice indeed.

On the other hand, her makeup look was also on point. She defined her eyes with brown eyeshadow and mascara-laden eyelashes. She also added a touch of color and shine with perfect blush and highlighter, and a gorgeous glossy pink lipstick. These picks undoubtedly elevated and complimented the actress’ ensemble while helping her accentuate her natural beauty and inner glow.

Last but not least, for her hairstyle game, Kapoor chose to tie her dark hair up and styled it into a well-tied ponytail with a slight dramatic back-combed puff. She also left out strands in the front, on both sides, adding some sass to her fit, and we love it. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle allowed the diva’s beautiful face to be visible while merging well with her outfit’s allure.

But, what did you think? Did you like the Shraddha Kapoor black saree look? Did it remind you of the Aashiqui 2 days? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

