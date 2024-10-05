Nita Ambani's latest look is the ultimate guide for styling a green saree right for a wedding reception

Nita Ambani, the boss lady, has been serving some stunning looks. In the last 24 hours, Nita Ambani has turned heads with two different looks, and we can't stop talking about them. Before we jump on to decode her yesterday's look, today, for Manish Malhotra's store launch in Mumbai, Ambani wore a simple neon green saree that came with a silver border. It's pretty evident she's a fan of simple sarees styled with a heavily embroidered blouse.

Here, she paired it with a full-sleeve blouse in white embroidery and sequin work. Styled with a luxe mini green purse, Nita Ambani further accessorized her ethnic look of the night with diamond earrings and an eye-catching finger ring.

Well, neon green is quite a Gen-Z color, but Nita Ambani is killing it and can easily make any Bollywood actor run for their money. Anyone who is into minimalistic fashion can definitely take inspiration for an upcoming wedding.

Another look that has been the talk of the town since yesterday was a long-gathered dress by Chloe, and it came with a price tag of Rs 4,90,569. The oversized dress in organic silk mousseline, featuring covered buttons and a ruffled hem, looked every bit CLASSIC.

To complete the look, Nita Ambani picked a brown leather clutch with an attached old chain strap by Strathberry, and it's worth Rs 33,200.

Making a case for natural glamour, she kept her hair open and straight, with soft blush on the cheekbones, rusted brown glossy lipstick, and mascara-laden eyelashes added depth to the look.

Advertisement

Which of the two looks is your favorite? Please share your thoughts in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Airport Style: Alia Bhatt wears easy to copy look in white maxi dress and denim jacket with Gucci bag worth Rs 3,44,351