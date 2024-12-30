POLL Result: Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more; find out whose outfit fans loved the most
After picking our best 7 looks of 2024, we finally have our fans’ favorite who strongly impacted the fashion industry.
This year, we’ve witnessed major fashion moments that turned our heads. From Sonam Kapoor’s bold gown moment to Kiara Advani turning festive into her own fashion runaway, 2024 has been truly a year of creativity where actresses tried their best to stand out.
After careful consideration, we curated a list of the 7 best outfits that were created with perfection. Those outfits were true masterpieces, proving that the creativity of fashion designers knows no bounds; they are and will always be limitless.
Amidst all the best looks, we wanted to know who our fans' favorite is. So, a few days back, we conducted a poll, and after many votes pouring in from the fans' side, the final moment is finally here. We’ve got our winner.
Sonam Kapoor became the fans’ choice. She wore a white sleeveless gown with a flattering silhouette. To add a glamorous edge, she layered it with a long brown shrug and enchanting rosette detailing wrapped around her neck. Her overall look was the epitome of a high-fashion statement, and she nailed it with her grace and confidence with absolute perfection.
The actress’s look was more than just a style statement; it was a tribute to the famous designer Rohit Bal, who had a strong influence on the fashion industry.
