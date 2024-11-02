Sonam Kapoor lights up Diwali with tribute to Rohit Bal in flowing white gown, a brown shrug over it and fabulous rosette collar

This Diwali, on November 1, fashion icon Sonam Kapoor made a special statement by honoring the legendary designer Rohit Bal, who sadly passed away on the same day. Sonam wore a beautiful gown with a shrug over it from the shelves of Rohit Bal and turned the celebration into a touching tribute. Her outfit showcased her style but also expressed her deep respect for the designer. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Sonam looked breathtaking in a white sleeveless gown from Bal's Kaynaat 2024 collection, which had a beautifully crafted embroidered bodice that gave it a delicate movement. The dress was heavenly in its visuals, with all the Diwali’s brightness and soft glow immediately coming to mind. As if that wasn’t enough to turn heads, she paired it with a long brown shrug from the Kroshini 2016 collection, a dramatic choice that enhanced the overall look and added some texture to her outfit.

However, the crowning glory of Sonam’s outfit had to be the beautiful neck collar featuring pretty rosettes from Rohit Bal’s Husn-e-Taihrat collection dates from 2015. This wonderful piece of jewelry won our attention and added a level of magnificence that was simply wonderful. The rosettes completed the look with a romantic appeal, reminding of the celebration and the splendid works of Rohit Bal.

Sonam’s choice of accessories was equally captivating; she opted for round earrings that delicately framed her face, adding a touch of sparkle without overshadowing the beauty of her outfit.

Her makeup was perfect, dramatic, and elegant at the same time. Her smoky kohl-framed eyes really stood out with their perfect eyeliner that emphasized her gaze; warm, highlighted, and contoured cheeks gave freshness and dimension; defined brows gave an outline to her face; and vibrant coral lip color added freshness to the whole finished look. She finished off with hair styled in a neat bun, which she used to show her collar.

Every detail of Sonam’s outfit spoke about her knowledge of fashion. The flowy white gown in sharp contrast with the rich brown shrug was a jewel on this cake, and the rosette collar was a cherry on top of this cake of elegance. Sonam Kapoor turned her Diwali celebration into a fashion love letter, intertwining her own style with the legacy of a beloved designer.

