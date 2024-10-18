Priyanka Chopra’s pastel-striped dress brings all the rainbow vibes, blending high-fashion elegance with playful charm

Our all-time favorite desi girl left us awestruck with her not-so-desi look at a recent event in Mumbai. Priyanka Chopra grabbed our attention as she was spotted in the city, wearing a pastel-striped dress from Vivienne Westwood. Her latest fashion choice came with a trendy twist, giving us a perfect glimpse of PeeCee’s signature style.

The Bajirao Mastani actress made a gorgeous appearance in a pastel-colored striped dress worth USD 2600 which is Rs 2,18,598. The dress, featuring pink, blue, green, yellow, and white stripes, with a mid-length cut, was a total knockout. The stunning form-fitted dress had a sweetheart neckline that highlighted her collarbones and shoulders. Moreover, the cinched waist and backless design perfectly showcased her figure, making us wish we could achieve that level of fit.

For a signature PeeCee twist, the actress styled her outfit with oversized sunglasses featuring a light brown tint, adding a cool factor to her look. Priyanka didn’t hold back from adding a bit of elegance with her choice of jewelry. To complement her outfit, she opted for a layered necklace, round earrings, a delicate bracelet, and a ring—all of which definitely caught our eye.

To add a classy touch, the Barfi actress went for a high ponytail. She pulled her hair back and tied it with a band, leaving a few perfectly-framed strands loose. Her ponytail featured loose waves, adding a bit of chic to her overall look.

When it came to footwear, Priyanka didn’t settle for something minimal. To match the grace and classy vibe of her outfit, the actress chose white high heels that added just the right amount of edge. The sleek design of the heels, with thin straps and pointed toes, made them the ideal choice for elevating her entire ensemble.

To keep her outfit as the centerpiece, Priyanka kept her makeup minimally aesthetic. She opted for nude lipstick and kept her look clean with defined brows and subtly glossy cheeks, adding a soft glam to her morning appearance. This PeeCee-inspired multi-colored outfit is no less than a classic piece that every Gen-Z and millennial would love to try.

