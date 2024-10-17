Mira Kapoor’s New York outfit ft. a shawl cloak top and latex pants will make you wish for a winter holiday getaway

Mira Kapoor, often admired for her easygoing style, once again finds herself in the spotlight, all thanks to her winter holiday fashion. She is on a trip to New York with her actor husband, Shahid Kapoor, but she is also on a spree of serving one look after another. Her latest outfit, featuring a shawl cloak and latex pants, is a great example of high fashion while still being comfortable during the trip.

The main piece of the outfit, a fancy black-and-white shawl cloak, exposes a wealth of trends, including turtlenecks that offer both warmth and form. The loose fit of the top works well for a casual day out in the city, dropping at the shoulders, which adds to the relaxed nature of the top. Tassel details help add fun to the overall design, while ribbed cuffs provide a structured finish to balance the cloak's relaxed vibe.

The versatile wrap-around cloak represents layering at its finest, especially in the fall season, which does not have a consistent weather pattern. She finished her shawl cloak with black latex skinny pants, which have an edgy vibe to them. The glossy surface of the latex pants contrasts with the soft fabric of her shawl, showcasing her expertise in combining different textures. The style of the skinny pants helps elongate her figure, making her look chic yet flattering.

To complete her fall season outfit , Mira cherry-picked fashionable accessories to elevate her ensemble. Opting for comfort while complementing the sleek appearance of her outfit, she chose black boots. A Balenciaga cross-body bag was the icing on the cake, adding a luxe touch.

Mira avoided over-embellishing her fall outfit by sticking to small stud earrings, which gave just the right measure of glitz without creating a distracting effect. Her makeup was simple, consisting of a fresh face, nude lip color, and slightly flushed cheeks—perfect for a casual getaway.

In yet another stylish moment, Mira Kapoor added a black puffer jacket over her shawl top, demonstrating how she can give herself a completely new look with just a puffer and switch styles depending on the changing weather conditions. Best of all, the puffer makes the final combo suave and adds extra warmth to Mira's ensemble—a perfect touch for roaming in the cold city.

Mira Kapoor's looks show us that comfort can coexist with an incredible degree of style while balancing fashion, making her the ultimate style icon. Her vacation looks in New York prove that it is possible to be both comfortable and chic simultaneously.

