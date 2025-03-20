Sara Tendulkar owns wedding fashion in swoon-worthy GULABI saree and ethnic sequin two-piece set

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter and Gen-Z fashion inspiration, Sara Tendulkar, has a knack for looking effortlessly stunning and turning heads. Attending the wedding and fully immersing herself in the celebrations, she pulled off two mesmerizing traditional looks—first, a gorgeous pink saree, and second, a shimmery grey kurti and palazzo. Let’s dive into the details of each outfit!

Taking to her social media handle, Sara Tendulkar showcased a flawless wedding celebration look from head to toe. For the first look, she draped herself in a stunning saree from Faabiiana India. The saree featured intricate floral golden embroidery along the borders, adding a festive sparkle. She gracefully styled the six-yard elegance with neatly pleated drapes at the front and the pallu draped over her shoulder, ensuring the intricate border work remained in focus.

Creating a fashion moment to admire, the style icon paired her saree with a matching pink blouse featuring a sleeveless design and a scooped neckline. The blouse was beautifully embellished with white and golden stonework, adding to the outfit’s elegance. While her ensemble made a statement on its own, Sara ensured her styling was equally impeccable.

She complemented her saree with traditional drop earrings and carried a potli bag—a stylish yet practical choice for keeping essentials like money and a phone secure. A round pink bindi adorned her forehead, enhancing her traditional look.

For makeup, Sara accentuated her natural beauty with pink-blushed cheeks, well-brushed eyebrows, and pink eyeshadow with a golden shimmer. She completed her flawless look with glossy pink lips. Her long tresses were left open and parted in the middle, adding to her effortlessly graceful charm.

For her second look, Sara Tendulkar opted for a short kurti and palazzo set by Abhinav Mishra. Far from simple, the ensemble shimmered with sequins, making it a perfect choice for the night celebration while effortlessly stealing the limelight. The kurti featured a scooped neckline and a sleeveless design, with delicate round mirror danglers adorning the edges—an elegant detail that elevated the wedding celebration look. If you’re seeking an outfit that blends fashion with comfort, this one is definitely worth considering.

The matching sequin palazzo complemented the kurti beautifully, boasting a wide silhouette and the same intricate round mirror work along the edges, adding a cohesive touch of glamour.

Her accessories were equally statement-making, featuring a stunning criss-cross bracelet on her wrist and elegant dangler earrings that added a touch of sophistication. She kept her beauty game on point with blushed cheeks, soft-shade eyeshadow, and a nude-toned lipstick, enhancing her radiant glow.

Letting her outfit and accessories take center stage, Sara styled her hair in a sleek ponytail and carried a silver potli bag, perfectly complementing her ensemble.

With these two breathtaking traditional looks, Sara Tendulkar once again proved why she is a top fashion inspiration for Gen-Z, and we couldn’t agree more! Take notes for your next wedding celebration look.