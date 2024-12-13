Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji promises franchise's new installment will be 'dark, deadly and brutal' as she preps to return as daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy

After five years of the successful film Mardaani 2's release, Yash Raj Films has officially announced they are making a third installment in the Mardaani series. Rani Mukerji will be seen reprising her role as fiery cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, and the actress promised the film would be darker, more deadly, and more brutal than the previous ones in the series.

Today, December 13, 2024, marks the release anniversary of Mardaani 2, and Yash Raj Films took this opportunity to announce Mardaani 3. The series that began a decade ago has received a lot of admiration, and the shoot for its third installment will begin in April 2025. Rani Mukerji, the protagonist in the film series, will reprise her role and expressed her excitement on returning to the franchise.

Sharing her connection to the role, she admitted that there is always a special feeling about wearing a police uniform. Rani mentioned that her role as a fearless female cop brought her much love over the years and emphasized that the new film will be another tribute to the admirable police officers.

Sharing behind-the-scenes work on the film, Rani explained that they were looking for a script that would further push the boundaries of the Mardaani series. Consequently, she is excited about what they have and hopes the audience will experience the same in theatres.

Describing what new the film would offer, the actress hinted that the film would have a more intense narrative. Mukerji also acknowledged that they have to live up to the audiences' high expectations and have considered that while working on it.

"We will do our best to live up to this. Mardaani 3 is dark, deadly, and brutal. So, I'm intrigued to find out the response of the people towards our film. I hope they shower this film with the same amount of love that they have always given,” she shared.

The script of the highly-anticipated Mardaani 3 is penned by Aayush Gupta, known for writing the popular series The Railway Men. He received a lot of appreciation for writing a gripping and hard-hitting storytelling in the series and the makers want a similar thrilling experience for their audiences.

Moreover, it will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who previously assisted in popular films by production house like Ranveer Singh starrer Band Baaja Baaraat, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger 3. He is presently working as an Associate Director for War 2. The film is scheduled to release in 2026.

